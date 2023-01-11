For the first time in twenty years, British Airways has unveiled a new stylish uniform designed by British-Ghanaian designer Oswald Boateng

The team spent hours observing how each employee does their job to ensure the uniforms enhance productivity, meets international standard and are highly fashionable as well

Savile Row tailor Ozwald Boateng started designing their collection in 2018 and it was finally unveiled in January 2023

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

British Airways has officially unveiled its new uniforms designed by British-Ghanaian fashion designer Ozwald Boateng.

Highly sought-after Savile Row tailor, Ozwald Boateng and his team started designing in 2018 under the direction of Angela Colucci.

Ozwald Boateng and staff of British Airways modelling new uniforms. Source @forbes.com

Source: UGC

She is the Head of Design and Production of the prestigious brand and leads the team to develop unique bespoke fabrics and designs for British Airways staff including a jumpsuit.

This is the first time staff of an airline would be wearing a jumpsuit to serve its local and international customers.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

According to Mr Boateng and his team, they spent time observing various British Airways staff for inspiration and understanding of their job, to bring out final products that will enhance their jobs and offer class and elegance.

The highly anticipated collection includes a custom-made three-piece suit for men with regular and slim-fit trousers and dress, skirt and trouser options for women as well as a highly fashionable jumpsuit. A hijab option is also available for Muslim crew members.

The airwaves designs across the entire tailored uniforms including jackets, T-shirts, buttons and ties were inspired by the movement of air over an aircraft wing.

In a report by Forbes, it stated that about 1500 employees of British Airways took part in fifty workshops to test the suitability of the garments from design workshops to prototype feedback and garment trials.

These trial workshops helped the design team to create a unique ensemble that will stand the test of time.

It added that the outdoor fabrics were tested to ensure they are perfect for all weather conditions from deluge showers and freezers at -18 degrees Celsius.

Ghanaian-UK designer Ozwald Boateng's fashion show explores Authentic Identity

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how the stunning collection created by Ghanaian-British fashion designer Ozwald Boateng, inspired by his African roots and the Harlem Renaissance, raised the bar during his most recent fashion show.

At his most recent fashion event, which was held at the venerable Apollo Theater, Ghanaian-British designer Ozwald Boateng featured an exceptional collection that set unsurpassed standards.

He was inspired by his African roots and the Harlem Renaissance. Fitting, as the Apollo is one of Harlem, and the country's, most iconic showplaces for black culture.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh