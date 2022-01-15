Di Asa Season 3 winner, PM Reigns, has released a video twerking to Na Today by Ghanaian rapper Okese1

The plus-size entertainer, who served as a bridesmaid at a friend's wedding, expressed confidence in her figure

She donned an all-red ensemble with a cute matching accessory on her head to the white wedding

Di Asa Season 3 winner, PM Reigns, born Precious Mensah, delighted guests at a friend's beautiful white wedding where she served as one of the bridesmaids.

In an Instagram video, the bold and beautiful African queen is seen twerking to Na Today by popular Ghanaian rapper Okese1.

PM Reigns, who showed up at her friend's white wedding and reception in style, wore an all-red ensemble with a cute matching accessory on her head.

Captioning the video, the plus-size entertainer expressed confidence in her figure, saying:

''In addy to myself. Meet your BBW bridal maid in town. Bold & beautiful,'' she wrote along with love emojis.

Elsewhere on her Instagram account, she uploaded the first video showing her and the other bridesmaids making a beautiful entrance to the wedding venue along with the bride.

Reactions

Several people have reacted to her video. YEN.com.gh compiled some below:

Volta_empress_1 said:

''So me kroaa what I come do for this planet? kyerese ordinary shake I cannot shake.''

Spe__rah commented:

''See butt u be wife material .''

Letpromote said:

''Is the dance for me.''

Stonebwoy Grinds Heavy Backside of PM Reigns

Not long ago, Ghanaian dancehall and reggae musician, Stonebwoy, known in real life as Livingstone Etse Satekla, was captured gyrating behind PM Reigns.

Stonebwoy was the headline artiste for the Di Asa Season five grand finale.

The Activate hitmaker thrilled his fans at the event with a show-stopping performance of his popular songs. While delivering back-to-back hits, the winner of the 2019 edition of Di Asa, joined him.

Meanwhile, Catherine Jidula Satekla, the daughter and first child of dancehall star Stonebwoy, known in real life as Livingstone Satekla and Dr Louisa, has marked her 4th birthday.

To mark the big day, the mother of the young girl, Dr Louisa Satekla, took to social media to flaunt her bundle of joy on a special day.

The photos saw Jidula posing close to a beautifully-designed Christmas tree as she beamed with her pretty smile.

