Ghanaian actress, Clara Amoateng Benson popularly called Maame Serwaa made her breakthrough acting debut at a young age.

The 23-year-old started her acting career in Kumasi, starring in many Kumawood movies with top actors like Nana Ama McBrown, Bill Asamoah, and Emelia Brobbey, among others.

Maame Serwaa has managed to control her fame and live a private life while securing some ambassadorial deals with top brands, including an educational institution.

The award-winning star has been a role model to her fellow young actors and followers as she strives to climb higher on the educational ladder while building an impressive resume with her acting career.

Ghanaian actress Maame Serwaa is giving us positive vibes in these stylish photos.

Living a busy life as a young celebrity, Maame Serwaa has cemented her stance as a fashion influencer with her enviable wardrobe.

YEN.com.gh shares five times Maame Serwaa gave us the perfect style inspiration for date night events.

1. Shirtdress

The 23-year-old Maame Serwaa looked stunning in a long sleeve white shirt dress paired with a trendy knit jacket. She paired her looks with black long boots and a short blond hairstyle.

2. White shirt and jeans

The young role model and style influencer looked gorgeous in a white shirt with blue jeans of this signature look. She wore burgundy curly hair paired with stylish sunglasses for the shoot.

3. Date night outfit ideas

Maame Serwaa wowed her followers with a sassy look as she wore a two-piece outfit. She repeated her classy wig as she posed beautifully in this shoot.

4. African print jumpsuit

Maame Serwaa gave us awesome style tips in this colorful African print jumpsuit. The off-shoulder print was paired with stud earrings as she tied her black lustrous hair in a simple ponytail. She wore mild makeup for this look.

5. Animal print dress

Just like all our favorite celebrities, they prefer to spend their vacations outside the shores of Ghana. Maame Serwaa is giving us the perfect vacation style inspiration in this front zip dress paired with pumps and a black shoulder-level hairstyle.

