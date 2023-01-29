Ghanaian bride Dora is one of the daring and highly stylish brides who didn't disappoint with her bridal wardrobe

The gorgeous bride wore a plain corseted kente gown which has unique details unlike anything we have seen this year

The fashionable and wearable kente gown was designed by the top fashion designer house of Paon

Ghanaian bride Dora left us stunned with her traditional wedding dress. The gorgeous bride wore a corseted kente dress with a unique new design.

The top fashion designer, House of Paon creatively created a two-piece corseted top with lacing at the front and back.

Ghanaian bride Dora looks stunning in corseted apparel for her traditional wedding. source: @xhibitphotography

Source: Instagram

The pre-wedding photoshoot

The beautiful couple looked effortlessly classy in their simple and colorful ensembles for the pre-wedding photoshoot.

The bride wore a corporate-inspired dress while the groom looked dapper in a white shirt belles trousers styled with white sneakers.

The bride's corseted kente gown

This is the first of its kind and the fashion designer managed to achieve a criss-cross halter neck feature making the bride stand out among the lot.

The stunning bride chose a simple kente fabric with no designs just a pop of brown color to add glamour to her bridal look.

Ghanaian bride Dora wore an elegant short bouncy hairstyle that complimented her flawless makeup look.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Dora's elegant look

ladyjaylives

Adoro

blaxk_diamonds

You do alllllll

_fashionaddict11

Jojoooooooo get off our necks ‍‍

ernestoamankwaah

OMG you are the best, so lovely ❤️

ivy.m.a

You should see this kente in person . Too nice

_emmiljoy_

I hit the ❤️ on the 1000 .lucky me

theelsiearthur_

Nobody’s ever touching you on corsetry

arreallared

Artistic ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

modest_princess_93

My favorite

stylecheckbydee

Beautiful

emynald

It looks like you are the official designer for YAGSS. Congratulations @ora_starrr

Source: YEN.com.gh