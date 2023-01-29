Wedding Dresses: Ghanaian Bride Slays In Criss-Cross Halter Neck Corseted Kente Gown Laced Front And Back
- Ghanaian bride Dora is one of the daring and highly stylish brides who didn't disappoint with her bridal wardrobe
- The gorgeous bride wore a plain corseted kente gown which has unique details unlike anything we have seen this year
- The fashionable and wearable kente gown was designed by the top fashion designer house of Paon
Ghanaian bride Dora left us stunned with her traditional wedding dress. The gorgeous bride wore a corseted kente dress with a unique new design.
The top fashion designer, House of Paon creatively created a two-piece corseted top with lacing at the front and back.
The pre-wedding photoshoot
The beautiful couple looked effortlessly classy in their simple and colorful ensembles for the pre-wedding photoshoot.
The bride wore a corporate-inspired dress while the groom looked dapper in a white shirt belles trousers styled with white sneakers.
The bride's corseted kente gown
This is the first of its kind and the fashion designer managed to achieve a criss-cross halter neck feature making the bride stand out among the lot.
The stunning bride chose a simple kente fabric with no designs just a pop of brown color to add glamour to her bridal look.
Ghanaian bride Dora wore an elegant short bouncy hairstyle that complimented her flawless makeup look.
Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Dora's elegant look
ladyjaylives
Adoro
blaxk_diamonds
You do alllllll
_fashionaddict11
Jojoooooooo get off our necks
ernestoamankwaah
OMG you are the best, so lovely ❤️
ivy.m.a
You should see this kente in person . Too nice
_emmiljoy_
I hit the ❤️ on the 1000 .lucky me
theelsiearthur_
Nobody’s ever touching you on corsetry
arreallared
Artistic ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
modest_princess_93
My favorite
stylecheckbydee
Beautiful
emynald
It looks like you are the official designer for YAGSS. Congratulations @ora_starrr
