Ghanaian fashion designer Tracy Osei is making a name for herself in the fashion industry with simple and exquisite looks

Tracy Osei is married to Kennedy Osei, the son of a Ghanaian millionaire who regularly models in dapper ensembles designed by her

The young and gorgeous entrepreneur is among the rising designers with a long list of celebrity clients

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian fashion designer Tracy Osei shared her first fashionable photo in 2023 and some fashion critics are loving his new fashion direction.

The beautiful wife of Ghanaian lawyer and General Manager of Despite Media Kennedy Osei looked elegant as always in a sleeveless long dress.

Ghanaian millionaire Dr. Osei Kwame Despite poses with his son and pretty daughter-in-law. source: @aprilsveriown

Source: Instagram

The talented fashion designer always tries to look simple but creatively steals our attention with little details and designs.

This blue flared dress has pleats from the bust to the waist although we can visibly see the waistline. This style can be worn with an overcoat for church events and casual meetings outside the office.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The mother of twins wore a centre-parted bouncy hairstyle that suited her perfectly for this sleek look. Tracy gave us a subtle makeup look as she posed in her designer shoes.

The stunning daughter-in-law of Ghanaian millionaire Dr Osei Kwame Despite was pictured holding a black designer bag as she stepped out.

Some social media users have commented on Tracy Osei's splendid Instagram post

keziah__herself

Hey my love

nanama_osei

My sisterrrrrrrr

nostalgia_gabbs

Thank you for blessing my TL

miss_akua.esq

A beauty

joy.ceelyn

I tap into your blessing

abrefii__

Simplicity at it best

ohemaa_hagan

Original Mrs. Osei

lisa.dickson

Sister-in-law like no other❤️

abyna_odi

Osikani yere

bessa_simons

Absolutely stunning!

iam_khi.khi

❤️ looking excellent❤️

Tracy Osei: The Gorgeous Wife Of Kennedy Osei Slays In An Exquisite Pink Gown At Graduation Party

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about the stunning wife of Kennedy Osei making a daring fashion statement at the weekend's star-studded graduation party.

Kennedy Osei's graduation party was held at Country Club in Trassaco, and Tracy A. Osei looked effortlessly stylish in an all-pink costume.

The majority of the tailored suits and casual attire worn by members of the Despite family are reported to have been created by Tracy, a fashion designer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh