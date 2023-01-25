Despite's Family: The Wife Of Kennedy Osei Shows Skin In Blue Dress While Rocking GH₵1,227 Anne Klein Shoes
- Ghanaian fashion designer Tracy Osei is making a name for herself in the fashion industry with simple and exquisite looks
- Tracy Osei is married to Kennedy Osei, the son of a Ghanaian millionaire who regularly models in dapper ensembles designed by her
- The young and gorgeous entrepreneur is among the rising designers with a long list of celebrity clients
Ghanaian fashion designer Tracy Osei shared her first fashionable photo in 2023 and some fashion critics are loving his new fashion direction.
The beautiful wife of Ghanaian lawyer and General Manager of Despite Media Kennedy Osei looked elegant as always in a sleeveless long dress.
The talented fashion designer always tries to look simple but creatively steals our attention with little details and designs.
This blue flared dress has pleats from the bust to the waist although we can visibly see the waistline. This style can be worn with an overcoat for church events and casual meetings outside the office.
The mother of twins wore a centre-parted bouncy hairstyle that suited her perfectly for this sleek look. Tracy gave us a subtle makeup look as she posed in her designer shoes.
The stunning daughter-in-law of Ghanaian millionaire Dr Osei Kwame Despite was pictured holding a black designer bag as she stepped out.
Some social media users have commented on Tracy Osei's splendid Instagram post
Tracy Osei: The Gorgeous Wife Of Kennedy Osei Slays In An Exquisite Pink Gown At Graduation Party
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about the stunning wife of Kennedy Osei making a daring fashion statement at the weekend's star-studded graduation party.
Kennedy Osei's graduation party was held at Country Club in Trassaco, and Tracy A. Osei looked effortlessly stylish in an all-pink costume.
The majority of the tailored suits and casual attire worn by members of the Despite family are reported to have been created by Tracy, a fashion designer.
