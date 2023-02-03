Award-winning Ghanaian actor and hardworking politician John Dumelo is a year older, February 3, 2023

The style influencer and brand ambassador has shared a photo of himself looking dapper in a white shirt and jacket

The chief executive officer of Melo foods, one of the fastest-growing agribusinesses, is among the few celebrities who constantly support startups

One of Ghana's talented and highly respected male celebrities, John Dumelo has left us awestruck with his birthday photo.

The style influencer promoted various Ghanaian menswear brands on his active social media pages by modeling and rocking their designs to local and International pageants.

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo rocks stunning kaftan styles. source: @johndumelo1

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo looks stylish in a two-piece outfit

The award-winning actor wore a short-sleeve shirt with four pockets and matching trousers. The designer used a black and white flannel fabric which made him stand out at the public gathering.

Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo looks ethereal in a blue outfit

Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo wore a simple two-piece outfit with unique designs. The left pocket was designed with a white stylish fabric. He wore a brown leather watch and gold jewelry to complete his look.

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo looks dashing in a colorful kaftan

The brand ambassador and style influencer John Dumelo wore a tailored-made shirt and trousers as he smiled beautifully for the camera. The shirt has four pockets each with a button to add style and elegance to his look.

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo rocks a deep blue ensemble

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo wore this custom-made suit to an event in Johannesburg, South Africa. He looked effortlessly classy and dapper as he styled his look with black shiny shoes.

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo looked dashing in a stunning two-piece outfit while in Tanzania. The farmer and philanthropist wore black expensive sunglass, his favorite wristwatch, and black shoes.

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo and his wife rock white outfits

The handsome style influencer and his gorgeous wife Gifty Mawunya went on a date night in matching outfits.

John Dumelo wore a white lining shirt and his favorite jewelry. The young-looking mother looked dazzling in a white long-sleeve dress styled with a Chanel bag and accessories.

John Dumelo's Wife Flaunts Smooth Skin In Elegant Corseted Kente Dress

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian entrepreneur and wife of John Dumelo who astounded us with her latest Instagram video.

Gifty Mawunya Nkornu wore a corseted kente garment that was sophisticated. The perfect-fit gown featured off-shoulder sleeves designed with yellow beads.

The celebrity mother styled her look with a colorful turban and a beautiful piece of jewelry. Mrs. Dumelo wore flawless makeup as she posed beautifully for the cameras.

