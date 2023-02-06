The 2023 Grammys red carpet fashion was absolutely flawless and our favourite stars arrived in avant-garde styles

They have set new fashion trends from elegant red carpet gowns to hairstyles and flawless makeup looks

Some top female musicians were exceptionally stylish in their flamboyant outfits on the red carpet

The red carpet fashion at the Grammys have and will always be the standard for all musical events.

Nominees, musicians, and music lovers always step out in their best ensembles meeting our high expectations while staying true to their personal style.

Adele, Beyonce, and Lizzo Beeating at the 2023 Grammys. source: @voguemagazine

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh have listed nine sophisticated and refined looks from top stars that Ghanaian celebrities can take style notes for their next red carpet events.

1. Jennifer Lopez flaunts smooth skin in a see-through gown

Actress and musician Jennifer Lopez wore a breathtaking gown flaunting her cleavage and curves.

Jennifer Lopez made a grand entry with her long ruffled train sweeping the floor on the red carpet.

2. Beyonce shows cleavage in a v-shaped neckline dress

Queen Bey looked elegant but didn't overly impress us with her look. However, she managed to catch our attention with ruffled thigh-high design while mounting the big stage to receive her award.

3. Lizzo Beeating stuns in black puff dress

The glam team for the Grammy winner Lizzo deserves a standing ovation for their consistency and unique designs.

The plus-size model slayed in a black corseted dress that accentuated her curves as she performed on stage.

4. Taylor Swift looks stunning in a blue ensemble

Taylor Swift looked magnificent in a blue two-piece outfit showing off her midriff. She rocked her signature fringe hairstyle, elegant earrings, and mild makeup on the red carpet.

5. Samara Joy looks regal in an off-shoulder dress

The beautiful Samara Joy looked ravishing in an off-shoulder corseted dress styled with lovely jewelry. She wore mild makeup with well-defined brows while smiling infectiously on the red carpet after receiving her first Grammy award.

6. Voila Davis dazzles in a shiny dress

The EGOT; Tony, Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy winner looked flamboyant in a colorful tulle-styled dress designed with tassels.

She looked stunning in her long straight afro-hairstyle, bold makeup, and dangling earrings for the 2023 Grammys.

7. Cardi B turns heads in a blue sculptural dress

The Grammy winner looked ethereal in a blue sculptural dress by a top Indian fashion designer for the biggest music event.

8. Mary J Blige sparkled in a thigh-high dress

The Queen of R&B Mary J Blige wore a halter neck dress styled with a stunning black hat for her stellar performance.

She completed her look with stylish earrings and hand gloves that matched perfectly with her daring look.

9. Tems looks astonishing in a yellow gown

Nigerian musician Tems won her first Grammy Award while rocking a yellow sleeveless gown and her signature hairstyle.

