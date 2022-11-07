Celebrated Ghanaian comedian, Afia Schwarzenegger, looked dazzling as she showed up in a stunning green dress and a glitzy pair of high-heels

She attended the 20th Anniversary Concert of renowned Gospel musician Piesie Esther with her daughter and one of her twin sons

Many have admired Afia Schwar's sense of style as they admire that of her daughter, Pena Geiling E Amankona

Controversial Ghanaian comedian, Afia Schwarzenegger, stepped out in exquisite style to the 20th Anniversary Concert of renowned Gospel musician Piesie Esther.

The concert was held at the Accra International Conference Centre on the night of Sunday, November 6 2022. The event saw thousands of music lovers throng the centre to praise and worship the Almighty.

Afia Schwar attended the event with one of her twin sons and her adorable daughter, Pena Geiling E Amankona.

In a video that has surfaced online, Afia looked dazzling as the cameraman from UTV Ghana captured her. While he was taking the video, Afia drew his attention to the star-studded heels she was wearing.

Video of Afia Schwarzenegger showing off plush heels stirs reactions

agbavitor.peace:

She really knows how to dress ❤️❤️

awuraamaagyiri:

Dress dea no one ooo..❤️❤️ Soo beautiful❤️❤️

abenaa_angiee:

Queen Afia is really looking gorgeous

i_am_yaababy:

The camera man is jealous or what? The person says, put the camera on her shoe na it’s expensive then you dey put it somewhere somewhere

emeliaosei60eb:

Pena is looking dashing .

original_superstarr:

Did I hear "video me mpaboa ne me hanky??

celebrity_laundry_:

I am happy I took the time to study you. You are so funny, dress so well and very kind. Don't change for anybody you are a real talent. Was sitting behind you, and you really made us laugh. God bless you.

Source: YEN.com.gh