The Black Stars have arrived in camp ahead of their 2023 AFCON qualifier against Madagascar on Sunday

Dede Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Lawrence Ati Zigi, and many others arrived for camp at the Alisa Hotel in posh cars

Beautiful photos of the stars' arrival have just surfaced online showing the players flexing in those cars

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Black Stars will face Madagascar in their penultimate African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 qualifiers in Antananarivo on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

A win or draw for the Black Stars will be enough to qualify Ghana for the AFCON, which is expected to come off in January 2024 in Cote d'Ivoire.

Ahead of Sunday's game, the Black Stars players have been arriving in camp at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

Black Stars players arrive in camp in posh cars Photo source: @blackstarsofghana

Source: Instagram

Dede Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Joseph Paintsil, and Salis Abdul Ahmed, among others, arrived on Monday, June 12, 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Photos from their arrivals show many of the football stars riding in expensive cars, including Range Rover and other top brands.

1. Dede Ayew chauffeured in a 4x4 car

Black Stars captain is known to own some flashy cars, including a Bentley and Range Rover. He arrived at camp in a chauffeur-driven black 4x4 car.

Just like always, the former Nottingham Forest forward looked dazzling in white.

2. Jordan Ayew rode in a black Land Cruiser

Unlike his brother, Jordan Ayew drove to camp. The father of two rode in a black Toyota Land Cruiser.

Dressed in black from head to toe, the Crystal Palace forward who scored four goals in 38 league games, was lively.

3. Joseph Paintsil arrived in a sports car

Joseph Paintsil, who plays for Belgian side KRC Genk, was captured stepping out of a fine sports car.

The 25-year-old forward, who recently met Sarkodie in Germany, was dressed in black with a multi-coloured pair of Jordan sneakers

4. Lawrence Ati Zigi stepped out of a black Range Rover

Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi came down from a Black Range Rover and seemed to be in high spirits.

The FC St. Gallen shot-stopper, who played 33 games in the Swiss League, looked stylish as usual.

5. Osman Bukari arrived in a white Range Rover

Osman Bukari arrived in a white Range Rover and looked sharp in a peach-coloured t-shirt.

The 24-year-old scored eight goals in 24 matches for Red Star Belgrade in the Serbian League in the 2022/23 season.

Meet the pretty wives and girlfriends of Black Stars players

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh put together a list of some of the wives and girlfriends (WAGs) of the Black Stars.

The list showed photos of the wives of Dede Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Joseph Aidoo, Inaki Williams, and Daniel Amartey, among others.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh