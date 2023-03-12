Popular Ghanaian rising celebrities including the handsome-looking son of Dr Osei Kwame Despite impressed social media users with his looks at a star-studded event

TikTok stars Hajia Bintu and Wesley Kesse stepped out stylishly to hang out with top Nigerian star Eni Adeoluwa

Ghanaian musician and socialite Efia Odo looked stunning in a pink dress showing off one of her beautiful tattoos

A bevvy of Ghanaian celebrities, including Saahene Osei, TikTok star Hajia Bintu, and Efia Odo, among others, were spotted at a meet and greet with Nigerian content creator Eni Adeoluwa.

TikTok sensation Hajia Bintu shows off cleavage

Popular TikTok star Hajia Bintu looked classy in a sleeveless corseted crop top paired with blue ripped jeans.

She wore a coloured shoulder-level bob hairstyle and white sunglasses for the star-studded event.

Saahene Osei looks classy in designer outfits

One of Dr Osei Kwame's handsome sons graced the event in a stylish shirt paired with white trousers.

The wealthy heir wore black sunglass and green sandals to complete his look while posing for the camera.

Efia Odo turns heads in a long pink dress

Ghanaian socialite turned musician wore a beautiful pink dress and high heels. Efia Odo looked stunning in a black fringe hairstyle and wore subtle makeup.

Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah looks dapper in white lace kimono

Ghanaian actor and style influencer Harold Amenyah wore a fashionable white kimono paired with black trousers and designer shoes.

Media personality Vanessa Gyan looks splendid in a green outfit

Ghanaian media personality and mompreneur Vanessa Gyan looked effortlessly chic in a gorgeous outfit. The serial entrepreneur wore a straight lustrous hairstyle and mild makeup for the event.

Nigerian content creator Eni Adeoluwa looks dashing in a colourful jacket

Beauty and fashion content creator Eni Adeoluwa wore a stylish jacket, black trousers and expensive crocs while meeting influencers in Ghana.

Wesley Kesse steals the spotlight in a green suit

TikTok star wore a green suit and white shoes for the glorious event while posing with other influencers in Ghana.

