Famous Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage recently shared photos of herself in a denim look to mark mother's day

The look, from designer Sami Miro's collaboration with Levi's, features fashionable all-denim outfits

Only a while ago, the mother of one rocked a swaggy look featuring a designer jock jacket and an ostrich feather hat

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Award-winning Nigerian musician Tiwa Savage has proven to be a fashion queen, and we couldn't agree more. The denim-on-denim trend has been in vogue for a while now, and what better way to rock it than to infuse eco-friendliness into it?

Nigerian musician Tiwa Savage looks classy in charming hairstyles. Source: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

The singer recently shared photos of herself sporting a complete denim look featuring a strapless mini-dress, a long dress coat and a pair of knee-high boots - all made from denim.

The ensemble is a design set from a 2022 up-cycled fashion collaboration between impact designer Sami Miro and Levi's, which featured excess and overstock of Levi's products.

The collaboration was done to highlight the importance of eco-consciousness in fashion.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Swipe to see the photos below:

Tiwa Savage glows in a chic rocker pink; fans shower compliments

Tiwa Savage is serving her fans hot fashion inspiration this season, and from the look of things, she has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

The award-winning music star posted some new photos of herself in an exciting look not so many fans are familiar with. She sported an ostrich feather hat over her blonde hairstyle in the pictures.

The headpiece is from Ukrainian designer Ruslan Baginskiy whose brand caters to music legend Madonna and musician/actress Janelle Monae.

Nigerian Actress Ini Edo Looks Glamorous In Red Gown As She Celebrates Her Daughter's 2nd Birthday.

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nigerian actress Ini Edo who celebrated her daughter, Baby Light's second birthday on March 15, 2023, with elegant photos.

The mother-daughter duo of style icons donned stylish outfits for the fantastic photo shoot. Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown and others reacted to the post.

During the session, the 40-year-old cosmetics entrepreneur looked stunning with a lovely hairdo and makeup.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng