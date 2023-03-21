A TikTok video showing a lowkey marriage ceremony that did not make the couple spend much has got many talking

During the event, the bride took a cup of wine to her lover and knelt as a sign that he was the chosen one

The man rewarded her with money as tradition demanded before the lady took him to her parents.

A short video of a traditional marriage ceremony on a family's compound has stirred massive reactions on TikTok.

In the clip shared by @freeman.co, the woman took some wine inside a cup to her lover in the presence of family members.

Pictures of the simple marriage ceremony. Photo source: @freeman.co

Simple marriage ceremony with family present

The bride knelt before the man and presented a cup of wine to him. After drinking from the same cup, he placed some money inside it.

The lady held his hand and took him to her parents as they knelt for blessings. Many people praised them for organising a simple wedding ceremony.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of this report's writing, the video had gathered over 1,900 comments with more than 26,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

celenite said:

"This life no hard, simple marriage. Some people will want to impress their generation. God bless your home. Congratulations."

Real Max said:

"Congratulations, I am next on line."

Gift Eze said:

"A big congratulations dear I tap from dis testimony."

user5338935203940 said:

"Thank God that an elder was around to correct the mistake of giving the lady the cup to return."

Jpoint clothes and fashion said:

"Congratulations dearest, God bless ur union."

Victoria ozioma said:

"Congratulations I tap from your blessings."

jessiclove6 said:

"Congratulations my dear I tap into this blessing in Jesus name amen."

mr fun said:

"Congratulations, fruitful marriage and a happy home."

DIMMA said:

"Congratulations sweetheart, ur new home is blessed."

