One of Ghana's finest beauty queens and style influencers, Sally Akua Amoakowaa, wears different hairstyles to match each look.

Akua GMB never disappoints her social media followers and fashion lovers with her unmatched fashion sense.

The chief executive officer of Group Jay and Jay owns a fashion brand that designs beautiful outfits for all her star-studded events

2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Sally Akua Amoakowaa popularly called Akua GMB, has joined the list of female celebrities confidently rocking blond hairstyles.

The style influencer and one of the famous beauty queens wore a short bob hairstyle to match her sassy look.

Beauty queen Sally Akua Amoakowaa looks gorgeous in heavy makeup. source: @iamakuaamoakowaa

Akua GMB wore a round-neck button-down dress that accentuated her curves. She wore heavy makeup and beautiful gold accessories for this look.

The ex-wife of Dr. Kwaku Oteng completed her look with stylish shoes while posing from different angles.

The gorgeous lady boss shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

Your tomorrow is determined by the choices you make today!! Take control of your future now.

Some social media users have commented on Akua GMB's Instagram post

Beauty queen Sally Akua Amoakowaa slays in a button-down dress. source:@iamakuaamoakowaa

