Akua GMB: Ghanaian Beauty Queen Goes Blonde As She Flaunts Her Curves In Button Down Dress
- One of Ghana's finest beauty queens and style influencers, Sally Akua Amoakowaa, wears different hairstyles to match each look.
- Akua GMB never disappoints her social media followers and fashion lovers with her unmatched fashion sense.
- The chief executive officer of Group Jay and Jay owns a fashion brand that designs beautiful outfits for all her star-studded events
2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Sally Akua Amoakowaa popularly called Akua GMB, has joined the list of female celebrities confidently rocking blond hairstyles.
The style influencer and one of the famous beauty queens wore a short bob hairstyle to match her sassy look.
Akua GMB wore a round-neck button-down dress that accentuated her curves. She wore heavy makeup and beautiful gold accessories for this look.
The ex-wife of Dr. Kwaku Oteng completed her look with stylish shoes while posing from different angles.
The gorgeous lady boss shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:
Your tomorrow is determined by the choices you make today!! Take control of your future now.
Some social media users have commented on Akua GMB's Instagram post
directorakpesiri1
Never caught unfresh ❤️❤️❤️
dicta_brght
Evergreen
yeboahtheresaminta
You are looking beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️
shetu_baako_pe
Absolutely right
ghananaija_updates
Ashantis finest ❤️
maameefua_mensah
My favourite person ❤️❤️❤️
dasante_auto
Happy international women's day cutie
ladyspensterdisexy
The beautiful Akua Gmb
Akua GMB Flaunts Cleavage And Voluptuous Figure In Corseted Gown At Miss Golden Stool Finale
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about former beauty queen Sally Akua Amoakowaa looking ethereal in a kente gown at the Miss Golden Stool beauty pageant finals held at the Accra International Conference Center.
Nana Aba Anamoah and Maame Gyamfuaa look stunning together in designer dresses at Serwaa Amihere's birthday party
Sally Akua Amoakowaa gained fame as "Akua GMB" after she triumphed in the 2011 Media General contest for Ghana's Most Beautiful.
Years after winning the pageant, Akua GMB established Miss Golden Stool to highlight the rich traditions and culture of the Ashanti Region, the location of her hometown.
The fashionable chief executive officer of the illustrious pageantry, who also runs one of the most well-known fashion labels in the Greater Accra Area, made a splash with her red carpet ensemble.
Source: YEN.com.gh