Dedo Kofi, the business coach and entrepreneur, turned herself into a model representing the Ghanaian culture at the International Women's Conference in Dubai

She won the award of Best Dressed from Ghana with a dress inspired by the traditions of the people of Krobo of the Adangme ethnic group

The comments section was filled with praise for her ability to pull off decades of values with a touch of urbanness

Dedo Kofi brought culture and tradition alive at the International Women's Conference in Dubai with an exotic varicoloured kente fabric fashioned to mimic the attire worn during Dipo.

The pontifical feminine attire, conceptualized from the Dipo wear, was draped with handwoven kente fabric from one of Ghana's best weavers, Gobe Kente.

At first glance, one can mistake Dedo Kofi for wearing nothing above and beneath the corseted kente belt. A deceptiveness was achieved by plain, skin-coloured tights and hugging top to represent the bare-chestedness of the original Dipo participants.

@dedokofi representing Ghana at the International Women’s Conference in Dubai as the Best Dressed from Ghana, modernizing the Dipo Concept ✨✨✨✨. Steadily making Ghana proud and women prouder. You are beautiful @dedokofi. A True GOBA Woman proving to the world that Kente is versatile

Like the traditional looks, this modern design was accentuated by a long string of waist beads wound around her waist with similar colourful beads adorning her wrists and ankles.

What is Dipo?

Dipo is a puberty rite of passage practised by the Manya and Yilo Krobo of Krobo Odumase and Somanya in the Eastern Region of Ghana. This event lasts for a total of four days.

According to the journal, Brill.com girls are taught feminine hygiene practices as well as childbearing and home-keeping qualities.

Teenage girls go through the rites by wearing beads around their waist. The cover their mid-section with scanty cloth leaving their chests bare.

Berla Mundi dresses like a Dipo girl

Dede Kofi is not alone in this venture of 'modernising' the Dipo wear. Prior to her, Berla Mundi had also done something similar.

The TV3 presenter once rocked a Dipo outfit during a cultural heritage show on the station's morning show.

Her photos got followers reacting with positive feedback an praises.

American Actress Sherly Lee Ralph in a beaded kente gown at the 2023 NAACP Awards

YEN.com.gh reported American Actress Sherly Lee Ralph stunning at the 2023 NAACP Awards in a custom-made dress by a Ghanaian designer.

The 66-year-old actress, known for her epic role in the Fort Salem television series, turned heads in a custom-made kente gown by Ghana's Pistis.

