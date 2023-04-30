The beautiful wife of Ghanaian professional disc jockey Terry Amoah has gone viral with her short hairstyle

Ghanaian bride Eugenia looked gorgeous in a corseted kente gown and a pixie cut hairstyle for the traditional wedding

The handsome groom and his groomsmen looked dapper in fashionable kaftan and stylish shoes

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian couple DJ Shiwaawa and Eugenia are still trending after their steamy pre-wedding photos that nearly broke the internet on Friday, April 28, 2023.

DJ Shiwaawa, Eugenia and Wendy Shay look classy in these beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @live_with_kwaku

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian bride, Eugenia looks charming in a short hairstyle

The businesswoman and gorgeous bride stood out with her elegant hairstyle and beautiful makeup for the traditional wedding. She wore a beaded corseted kente gown for the star-studded ceremony on Friday, April 29, 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

DJ Shiwaawa looks dapper in a white agbada

Ghanaian professional disc jockey popularly called DJ Shiwaawa wore a white three piece ensemble designed with embroidery. The energetic groomsmen donned two-piece purple kaftans, black footwear and sunglasses.

Ghanaian bride Eugenia shows off her dance moves

The dazzling bride wore two elegant hairstyles for her trending wedding. She looked fabulous in a curly frontal hairstyle and off-shoulder dress for the makeup and hairstyling.

Ghanaian bride Eugenia recites her emotional wedding vows

The adorable couple who couldn't take their eyes off each other looked stunning together for the outdoor wedding.

The bride wore a shiny corseted gown with detachable sleeves. She styled her look with a long viel for the holy matrimony.

Ghanaian makeup artist Martina popularly called Face Mechanic and other have congratulated the couple on their beautiful nuptial

Some social media users have commented on the trending wedding videos admiring the bride's elegant look and short hairstyle.

belinda_ampofowaah stated:

Woow, beautiful❤️

fit_to_wear_crown stated:

Congrats Eugenia

pink_style_ghana stated:

Ebony will be so proud of him by now

african_araba stated:

I like the fact that the lady changed the game by wearing a boubouso beautiful, and it’s making her stand out

mzz__sefa stated:

This bride made a beautiful bride; she's wearing my favourite colour and having diastema like me........ wooowSTUNNING

_glammsecrets stated:

The overly excited guy, is he the one getting married, anaa?

maameiv stated:

Awww, she's such a beauty

j.anice_a stated:

When you know, he’s the one; everything turns out beautiful ❤️❤️

iam_miss_mensah stated:

Gorgeous

The Late Ebony Reigns' Talented DJ Releases Steamy Pre-Wedding Photos; "Are You Sure They Aren't Siblings?"

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about professional Disc Jockey Terry Amoah from Ghana, who shared stunning pre-wedding images on social media to announce his engagement.

The attractive bride appeared in the popular pre-wedding images sporting a chic skintight dress and high heels.

Many Ghanaian celebrities and fashion influencers have commented on the popular Instagram photos.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh