Ghanaian bride and lawyer Natasha-Rosalynd Tettey has left social media users stunned with her alluring wedding hairstyles

The classy and beautiful bride ditched expensive frontal hairstyles as she rocked her natural hair on her wedding day

Some social media users have commended the gorgeous bride for taking such a bold decision on one of the biggest days of her life

Ghanaian bride Natasha-Rosalynd Tettey has gone viral with her beautiful bridal look for her star-studded wedding.

Natasha-Rosalynd Tettey is a qualified Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Ghana whose focus is commercial advisory, legal research & drafting, business development and project management.

Ghanaian bride Natasha looks stunning in classy dresses. Photo credit: @ani_nessa @mzl4wson

Ghanaian bride Natasha looks elegant in a pink corseted kente gown

With her infectious smile, the beautiful bride wore a gorgeous off-shoulder sculptural kente gown for the traditional wedding. Natasha-Rosalynd Tettey wore a simple ponytail with long hair extensions for the lovely ceremony.

Ghanaian bride Natasha rocks a ruffled sleeve white dress

The classy bride Natasha rocked her natural hair and styled a lustrous bun for her white wedding. She looked fabulous in a stylish silk gown with ruffled puff sleeves.

Ghanaian bride Natasha slays in a glittering dress

Ghanaian bride and lawyer Natasha looked magnificent in a glittering rhinestone long-sleeve dress for the reception party.

She looked flawless in smooth makeup and an elegant hairstyle for the star-studded event.

Some social media users have praised Ghanaian bride Natasha for her simple bridal look on her wedding day

Some netizens have commented on the bride's effortlessly chic looks for her multi-day star-studded wedding.

Awura_baibe stated:

Gosh!! …why r you so good!!❤️ @mzl4wson. U'll do my makeup on my wedding day, God willing. Ha❤️❤️

Akufrancisca stated:

Who said you need or must have a FRONTAL WIG BEFORE YOU CAN LOOK GORGEOUS BEAUTIFUL BREATHTAKING

Awonorvisi stated:

Ooohhhh, she used her own hair too? Loooove it even more.

Yeboaa designs stated:

It's screaming class and elegance

baabagardiner84 stated:

An absolute beauty, simplicity and elegance

Kravegh stated:

What a breathtaking bride said

Psalm Alight stated:

Her smile. My gawd timeless ankasa

Marageed Matlag stated:

Nice & simple

afia119 stated:

Most beautiful bride ever with no hair extensions

Ravishing melanin stated:

Timeless look indeed! So much class!

Ypee Beauty stated:

Who said simplicity isn’t the best?

Gemstones pretty officials said:

Effortlessly beautiful

Patriciak_abijah stated:

Very beautiful, frontal is overrated

Harrizzleb stated:

Love those eyes. I've realised brides made up by @mzl4wson have this confidence eh. For me I will enter Hollywood the moment you touch my face oo

