Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown is among the best-dressed female celebrities at the 2023 VGMA

The television presenter wore a simple but classy black outfit and a long ponytail hairstyle for the red carpet event

The brand influencer and her colleague at Media General Chrystal showed off their impeccable dance moves at the star-studded program

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown looked splendid in a black gown on the red carpet at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards at the Accra International Conference Center.

Nana Ama McBrown slays in a stunning custom-made black dress. Photo credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

The Onua Showtime host, Felicity Agyemang, is one of the top style icons in Ghana now with an unmatched fashion sense.

She looked glamorous in a black floor-sweeping gown styled with a classy black clutch purse. The 45-year-old wore long black lustrous frontal hairstyle and smooth makeup while showing off her dance moves on the red carpet.

Source: YEN.com.gh