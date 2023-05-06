Ghanaian musician Gyakie looked classy as she wore a black dress to the 2023 VGMA happening at the Accra International Conference Center

The award-winning songstress wore heavy makeup and a long lustrous hairstyle for one of the most significant music events in Ghana

The songbird, as she is popularly called in showbiz, styled her look with a black clutch purse for the red carpet show

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Jacqueline Acheampong popularly called Gyakie is among the bevvy of top artists spotted at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Ghanaian musician Gyakie looks splendid in a black sleeveless dress. Photo credit: @utvghana

Source: Instagram

The female style influencer known for her elegant street vibes wore a black sleeveless dress for the prestigious event.

Gyakie looked stunned in a thigh-high dress styled with clear white high heels for the trending event. The young female artiste wore smooth makeup and a long straight hairstyle for the red carpet.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

5 Times Ghanaian Musician Gyakie Made Risky Sartorial Choices With Her Daring Celebrity Styles

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about one of the talented female musicians from Ghana, Gyakie, who has beautiful street-style vibes.

Fashion influencers usually look chic when performing in designer outfits and pricey footwear at various events.

With her number-one singles and stunning music videos, the 23-year-old has dominated Ghana's music scene.

Ghanaian Musician Gyakie Slays Decently In Oversized Outfits; Netizens Criticize Her Poor Fashion Sense

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Gyakie, who disappointed fashionistas with her appearance despite winning the hearts of many music fans with her performance.

The female performer donned maternity-inspired attire for her birthday show at the La Palm Royal Hotel on Saturnight, December 18, 2022.

Award-winning musicians Mr Drew, Samini, and Sista Afia were there to support the gifted and diligent musician.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh