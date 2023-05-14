Ghanaian media personality Kwame A Plus has shared a lovely photo of his family on the 2023 Mother's Day celebration

The gorgeous wife of A Plus and one of the top female stylists looked elegant in a stunning ensemble for the family photoshoot

The three adorable children inspired mothers with their splendid looks as they rocked denim ensembles

Ghanaian media personality Kwame A Plus has shared a beautiful photo of his lovely wife to celebrate her on Mother's Day, May 14, 2023.

The outspoken pundit on the United Showbiz program is married to Ghanaian fashion icon and stylist Violet Bannerman popularly called Akosua Vee.

Kwame A Plus and his lovely family look classy in beautiful outfits. Photo credits: @aakosua_vee @kwameaplus

The style influencer looked gorgeous in a two-piece pleated outfit as she hung out with her children in a park.

She wore neatly plaited African braids, flawless makeup and elegant jewellery pieces to complete her look.

The three adorable children looked classy in denim and expensive sneakers for a memorable family day out.

Check out the beautiful family photo below;

Akosua Vee slays in a stylish outfit.

The famous stylist has shared some photos from her upcoming new collection. Akosua Vee wore a long sleeve outfit with matching pants that she styled with an African print corset.

