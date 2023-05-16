Thousands of people have viewed the video of a curvy young lady who danced beautifully in a public place

The lady who posted the video using her TikTok handle said she decided to shake her body after church service

The short video immediately went viral and attracted many dance lovers who became her fans on the platform

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A curvy dancer has posted a 28 seconds video showing how beautifully she could dance.

TikTok lady, @g_oceane_, said she performed the short dance after church service, but it caught much attention.

The lady danced after church, and the video went viral. Photo credit: TikTok/@g_oceane_.

Source: UGC

She performed her dance in front of a big building with multiple staircases, but it is unknown if that is her church.

The video shows a lady dancing after church.

She was dressed in a beautiful long gown that reached her ankles. She was also wearing a jacket and then a white canvas that gave her a striking look.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The lady danced and sweetly twisted her body. She also used her two hands to gesture as she danced.

Apart from moving her legs as fast as possible, the fine lady equally spectacularly shook her waist.

The video was posted on May 15 and gained 205,000 views 24 hours later.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of dancing lady

@EUNY BEB said:

"I love the way you dress."

@user1460295276004 said:

"You look magnificent."

@Emmason said:

"So beautiful."

@user8515054441475 commented:

"Expensive dance."

@Sulaiman Oladimeji reacted:

"You have a natural beauty and a beautiful smile."

@IsrealP said:

"Where are you from?"

@Amnesty Lang said:

"You were born by a woman of over beauty."

@user580612689276 commented:

"You are very beautiful."

@Riçky Riçky said:

"My daily crush."

@Kdarlington commented:

"How you go wear a long gown with canvas?"

Lady in Black Gown Dances and Shakes Waist During Party, TikTok Video Goes Viral

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about 1.9 million users had viewed the video of a pretty woman dancing tenderly during a party.

The woman gently danced to the popular Kizz Daniel song Cough while facing away from the camera.

Even from behind, the woman appeared stunning, and some of her fans urged her to turn around and reveal her face.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng