Ghanaian TV personality Nana Ama McBrown put on an entertaining show on yesterday's episode of Onua Showtime

McBrown had a creative session with some of Ghana's popular content creators on TikTok

Their short skit depicting a classroom scene was the highlight of the night

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown showed that her acting skills were still intact in a short play with her guest on the Onua Showtime with McBrown.

TimeGh, Asor Yaa, Demand and Supply, Erkuah Official and Ama Pokua Memeneda Ba came on the show prepared to match McBrown with their creative skills.

They were also dressed in government uniforms to match the props and theme of the play.

Nana Ama McBrown's latest exploits on Onua Showtime have earned her more admiration from her viewers and fans.

The veteran actress matched the new crop of Ghanaian content creators bot for boot in a creative short play.

Without scripts, McBrown and her guest harmonized smoothly in delivering a rib-cracking comedy skit that rivals many with a full-function production team.

Peeps react to Nana Ama Mcbrown's classroom skit with popular TikTokers

Peeps could not stop laughing at one of the most interesting Ghana-made skits. They praised McBrown for being true to herself and highlighting Ghanaian talent.

Mirable Humble Enam wrote:

Can’t love you less. You came to see Onua for a purpose

Seth Kwame Nyame commented:

Chale make God protect this lady McBrown, long life chale. Awesome woman.

Nana Yaa Agyeiwaa Kodie said:

Nana Ama misses her concert days .The way she did her mouth nu

VimTrendz wrote:

Gather these guys osgether and make them do am every Saturday, it's interesting. Just like a concert party back then. Beautiful stage play. I bet you them go get sponsorship sharp.

McBrown's car gets mobbed by massive crowd as they show her love

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how a crowd of eager fans surrounded Nana Ama McBrown's car while in traffic.

Everyone on the streets, including hawkers and pedestrians, wanted to glimpse the Onua TV presenter.

McBrown also welcomed them warmly as she interacted and took pictures with some.

After seeing the video, many concluded that the Empress was indeed one of Ghana's truest celebrities.

