Ghanaian musician Cynthia Ampiadu of the female musical group Daughters of Glorious Jesus has an unmatched fashion sense

The 50-year-old looked resplendent in a Kente for her birthday concert at Oasis of Love International Worship Center in Kumasi

Many social media users have complimented the lady pastor for dressing decently for the event

Ghanaian gospel musician Cynthia Ampiadu, who belongs to the Daughter of Glorious Jesus music group, looked stunning in a Kente dress for her 50th birthday concert.

Ghanaian gospel musician Cynthia Ampiadu looks elegant in stunning hairstyles. Photo credit: @daughters_of_glorious_jesus

Source: Instagram

The minister of God wore a turtleneck outfit with a v-shaped neckline that snatched her waist as she joined other musicians for a powerful ministration in the Ashanti Region.

Cynthia Ampiadu looked ravishing in the shiny beaded dress and a short curly hairstyle in the trending photos posted by the fashion designer and makeup artist.

Check out photos below:

Netizens have complimented Cynthia Ampiadu for slaying gorgeously for her birthday concert

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below:

bling_outlet stated:

Wow, did you say 50? Omg… she is gorgeous

linda_godsfavoritechild remarked:

Queen & more

Sika Futuro commented:

Thanks to Diane Asamoah

martha_esi_bouahma_quainoo said:

Eeeeeeeish our new Slaaaaaay... What Lovely, Lovely

adwoa_kyerewaa_ noted:

10/10, no doubt

Kente classy gh stated:

The hair is hairing❤️

thret_studios wrote:

Beautifully and wonderfully

she_loves_stonebwoyb posted:

You are the best

Prophetess Obaahemaa sweetie added:

Very lovely Happy 50th birthday we love you, a prophetess

jacklynbarbiedoll3 commented:

50 de3, she’s more than that

steve_floral said:

❤️ our very own Mama Cynthia

Daughters of Glorious Jesus music group looked elegant in beautiful outfits while performing at the Oasis of Love International Worship Center in the Ashanti Region on May 28, 2023.

Watch a snippet from the Kumasi concert below:

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician Cynthia Ampiadu who celebrated her 50th birthday with a gorgeous photoshoot On March 20, 2023.

The Lady Pastor looked stunning on her birthday in a chic two-piece ensemble and gorgeous facial makeup.

Ghanaian musicians Diana Hamilton, Piesie Esther, and Ceccy Twum created exclusive videos to honour the minister of God.

Source: YEN.com.gh