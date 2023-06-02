Ghanaian musician Fantana is the first female celebrity to grace the cover of Glamour Magazine in 2023

The curvy reality show star looked splendid in a magnificent dress and charming hairstyle

The talented musician wore a beautiful and expensive frontal hairstyle and stunning makeup for the editorial shoot

Ghanaian musician Francine Koffie is on Glamour SA's digital cover after gaining fans worldwide since starring in her first reality TV series.

The talented female artiste looked glamorous in a red long-sleeve dress that accentuated her curves.

Ghanaian Musician Fantana slays in beautiful hairstyles. Photo credit: @iamfantana

Source: Instagram

Fantana, famously known for her daring fashion sense, showed off her cleavage in the cutout dress.

The wealthy heir Fantana styled her look with a chandelier earring that matched the design of her stunning dress. She opted for a frontal hairstyle and heavy makeup for this look.

The 23-year-old musician spoke in the interview about her career and why she joined the popular Netflix series cast.

Nigerian fashion designer Jeremiah Ogbodo, better known as Swanky Jerry, has commented on Fantana's post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some social media comments below:

Swanky Jerry stated:

Glamour baby

chioma122667 stated

The fact that Zari is still pained and writing sh$t on her story is funny. Keep winning, Fantana ❤️

Katerina Hmaina stated:

I have two kids with that man in Zari's voice...I don't care. I don't want to be anybody's baby mama in Fantana's voice

Mbaure loaded stated:

Yasssss Fanta

peac_hy stated:

…BIG FANT…

Alice Mathole stated:

Big Fanta ba kene lol Malawi sounds like a juice

Phuphogu Medek stated:

Big Fanta.like Grrrrrrr... MAGAZINE COVER WE THE ISSUE!

_lovelynelle stated:

BIG FANT! Not the little one

Check out Fantana's Glamour cover post below:

