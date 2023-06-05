Ghanaian content creator Nadia Gyimah and sales executive Eli Daniel-Wilson tied the knot on Saturday, June 3, 2023

The beautiful couple held their private wedding ceremony at Safari Valley in the Greater Accra Region

The beautiful bride is trending with her beautiful frontal ponytail hairstyle and simple Kente dress

Ghanaian bride Nadia looked breathtaking in beautiful dresses for her private wedding in Safari Valley. The content creator married a sales executive, Eli Daniel-Wilson, in a lavish event.

Ghanaian couple Nadia and Eli look stunning together in this photo. Photo credit: @kwekuansahphotography

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian couple Eli and Nadia rock beautiful outfits for their pre-wedding photoshoot

Ghanaian sales executive Eli looked classy in a black and white tuxedo for the pre-wedding shoot.

The gorgeous bride Nadia looked ravishing in a black sequin turtleneck dress and coloured hairstyle while flaunting her engagement ring.

Ghanaian bride Nadia shows off her spotless face

The content creator and her team shot an amazing transformational bridal makeup video. Nadia looked awesome before and after her makeup session.

Ghanaian bride Nadia's hairstylist talks about her bridal look

Ghanaian medical doctor and chief executive officer of Strands Ghana posted the video of the bride looking elegant in a white robe and hairstyle with this caption:

We created this middle part sleek bun with this gorgeous blossoming rose details and mini side tendrils. We particularly love this “what lace” hairline for this beauty!

Ghanaian bride Nadia looks magnificent in a Kente dress

The gorgeous bride Nadia wore a simple long-sleeve perfect-to-fit Kente dress for her traditional wedding.

The fashion designer Chevelle posted the video of the bride on social media with this caption:

Every tiny Kente pattern in Nadia’s dress was filled with crystals

Source: YEN.com.gh