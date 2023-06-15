Ghanaian actress and talented musician Efia Odo has gone viral with her breathtaking new photos

The fashion model Efia Odo wore a white outfit and matching expensive pearls for her photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on the video vixen's elegant look and blond hairstyle

Ghanaian actress Andrea Owusu popularly called Efia Odo has posted another daring look after releasing the official music video for her new single titled Freak.

Andrea Owusu, also known as Efia Odo, looks stunning in blond hairstyles. Photo credit: @efia_odo

The style influencer looked edgy in a white blazer and matching white pants for a gorgeous photoshoot.

Efia Odo looked glamorous in a blonde hairstyle as she accessorised her look with beautiful pearly earrings, hair accessories and necklaces.

Some social media users have commented on Efia Odo's new music video and photoshoot

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

__adjoa.snas__ stated:

I love this looookkkk

everythinggh233 stated:

@efia_odo Them PEARLS are out on a Sunday. Who-we! You're very bougie, honey!

kwarko_tunex stated:

Seriously, the man never believed it till my Boomplay updated me.

official_kiki_bony stated:

Queen much love, dear

Jemahorde stated:

You’re shaking our marriages, aww

Pharoah monk stated:

So gorgeous in your pearls and white blazer! Get it, @efia_odo!

Kobby_jeans stated:

My favourite superstar ⭐️

iwanmahi2021 stated:

The baddest start currently.

Smith Fabilas stated:

So u have all this talent, and you were sleeping on it.

Maddy Maznaz stated:

You make this look effortless

___.cyprian stated:

Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Megan thee stallion combine paaa oo❤️

iamfatimaaa___ stated:

BEYONCÉ IS SOMEWHERE SO PROUD OF YOU !!!!

Check out the photos below:

Efia Odo shares a snippet from her new video

After releasing a snippet from her new single, Efia Odo has won over social media with her impeccable dance moves and singing prowess.

