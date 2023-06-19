Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson looked ethereal in a black outfit at her book launch on June 18, 2023

The gorgeous businesswoman wore simple cornrow braids accessorised with white beads for the star-studded event

The 37-year-old looked fabulous in flawless makeup and bold lipstick for the red carpet photos

Ghanaian actress and movie producer Yvonne Nelson launched her memoir I Am Not Yvonne Nelson at the Peduase Lodge Resort on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Yvonne Nelson, John Dumelo, Menaye Donkor and Becca look classy in black outfits. Photo credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

The style influencer famously known for her taste in Bottega Veneta ensembles, accessories and footwear looked casually chic in a black outfit for the star-studded event.

She wore a black long-sleeve blazer dress flaunting her cleavage as she modelled in expensive Balenciaga sandals for the red carpet photos.

The mother of one opted for a simple African braids hairstyle styled with unique white beads that matched the white round buttons in the dress. She wore flawless makeup without earrings as she hung out with friends and other guests.

Watch the video below:

Menaye Donkor, John Dumelo, Adjetey Annan and other Ghanaian celebrities at Yvonne Nelson's book launch

Ghanaian celebrities, including Menaye Donkor, John Dumelo, Becca, Martha Ankomah, Adjetey Annan and others, wore classy outfits for the star-studded book launch.

