Afia Schwarzenegger has shared beautiful photos of her daughter in elegant outfits to mark her birthday

The fashionable daughter of the top Ghanaian celebrity Valentina Agyeiwaa has gone viral with her exquisite looks on Instagram

Some Ghanaian A-listers and social media users have commented on Afia Schwarnezegger's photos

Young Ghanaian model and influencer Adiepena Geiling Amankona is a year older today, July 11, 2023.

Afia Schwarzenegger and her daughter slay in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @afiaschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

The beautiful daughter of Ghanaian comedian Afia Schwarzenegger has wowed social media users with her splendid looks. The celebrity kid wore three stunning dresses for her birthday photoshoot.

Afia Schwarzenegger's daughter Adienpena Geiling Amankona slays in a red dress

The pretty daughter of the outspoken media personality dazzled in a red thigh-high dress for her birthday shoot. She wore flawless makeup and bold red lipstick to complete her look while showing off her anklet.

Afia Schwarzenegger's daughter Adienpena Geiling Amankona rocks a green glittering dress

Adienpena Geiling Amankowa looked fabulous in a green sequin long-sleeve dress. The glam team styled her look with frontal ponytail hair and smooth makeup.

Afia Schwarzenegger's daughter Adienpena Geiling Amankona looks regal in an African print dress

The daughter of the style icon looked ethereal in a sleeveless African print dress with long side ruffles. Adienpena Geiling Amankona looked impeccable in gold jewellery as she posed for the photoshoot.

Source: YEN.com.gh