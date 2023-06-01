Ghanaian media personality Afia Schwarzenegger, real name Valentina Afia Agyeiwaa, stepped out in style for her lunch date

The comedienne and outspoken female celebrity is the first female celebrity to flaunt her Christian Dior bag in June 2023

Afia Schwarzenegger looked sassy in a revealing outfit as she showed her great taste in designer bags and shoes

Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger looked fabulous in a revealing outfit for her lunch date. She wore a trendy white crop top which showed her midriff and ripped jeans as she stepped out.

Afia Schwarzenegger shows off her beautiful tattoos. Photo credit: @queenafiaschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

The beautiful mother of twins looked glamorous in a long frontal hairstyle that she styled elegantly to match her look.

Afia Schwarzenegger completed her look with a $2880 Christian Dior bowling bag and multi-coloured block high heels.

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has reacted to Afia Schwarzenegger's Instagram video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some social media comments below:

Tracey Boakye stated:

Iamspencergh stated:

10 over 10 minus 0. Dressing de3 woboa. Asante abaayaa gye wo ✌

Chocolate Gallove stated:

❤️You look beautiful ❤️

Akosua_sika_alima stated:

Dope 10/10 ❤️

officialswinzy6 stated:

Soo beautiful and crazy, mama

Debaby stated:

This look for class won’t be bad I love you, queen

Jeans stated:

Hot saucy ❤️.

Joycelyn Egyir stated:

Looking like a bag of gold, mama.

Faustina Boadi.391 said:

U look nwaaaaaaaah❤️❤️❤️

ellen_konami stated:

The jean is very nice looking good

Tracy Nana Ama stated:

U are very beautiful, ankasa ❤️❤️❤️ boi3 so beautiful and very classic

sandymens27 stated:

Everything is on point ✌❤️❤️❤️❤️

Watch the video below:

