Afia Schwarzenegger Rocks White Crop Top And Ripped Jeans Styled With GH¢32,000 Christian Dior Bowling Bag
- Ghanaian media personality Afia Schwarzenegger, real name Valentina Afia Agyeiwaa, stepped out in style for her lunch date
- The comedienne and outspoken female celebrity is the first female celebrity to flaunt her Christian Dior bag in June 2023
- Afia Schwarzenegger looked sassy in a revealing outfit as she showed her great taste in designer bags and shoes
Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger looked fabulous in a revealing outfit for her lunch date. She wore a trendy white crop top which showed her midriff and ripped jeans as she stepped out.
The beautiful mother of twins looked glamorous in a long frontal hairstyle that she styled elegantly to match her look.
Afia Schwarzenegger completed her look with a $2880 Christian Dior bowling bag and multi-coloured block high heels.
Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has reacted to Afia Schwarzenegger's Instagram video
YEN.com.gh has compiled some social media comments below:
Tracey Boakye stated:
Iamspencergh stated:
10 over 10 minus 0. Dressing de3 woboa. Asante abaayaa gye wo ✌
Chocolate Gallove stated:
❤️You look beautiful ❤️
Akosua_sika_alima stated:
Dope 10/10 ❤️
officialswinzy6 stated:
Soo beautiful and crazy, mama
Debaby stated:
This look for class won’t be bad I love you, queen
Jeans stated:
Hot saucy ❤️.
Joycelyn Egyir stated:
Looking like a bag of gold, mama.
Faustina Boadi.391 said:
U look nwaaaaaaaah❤️❤️❤️
ellen_konami stated:
The jean is very nice looking good
Tracy Nana Ama stated:
U are very beautiful, ankasa ❤️❤️❤️ boi3 so beautiful and very classic
sandymens27 stated:
Everything is on point ✌❤️❤️❤️❤️
Watch the video below:
Afia Schwarzenegger slays in a two-piece outfit
The serial entrepreneur looked effortlessly chic in a sleeveless crop top and matching figure-hugging leggings for her Monday morning business meeting.
Afia Schwarzenegger rocked a coloured hairstyle and classy high heels while posing with her designer bag.
