The first daughter of former senior National team coach Kwesi Appiah couldn't keep calm as her fiance proposed in the presence of her friends and family

The beautiful woman who celebrated her 33rd birthday on August 3 looked fabulous in a stylish ensemble

Some Ghanaian celebrities have commented on the beautiful proposal video shared on Audrey's official Instagram page

Ghanaian style influencer and first daughter of former Black Stars coach Audrey Appiah has posted her beautiful marriage proposal video on social media.

Kwesi Appiah's daughter Audrey and her fiance look adorable together. Photo credit: @efiaaudz

Source: Instagram

The gorgeous plus-size woman looked elegant in a two-piece outfit while flaunting her smooth legs as she arrived at a dinner date with her sisters that turned out to be her marriage proposal.

Audrey looked splendid in a coloured braided hairstyle and sparking earrings in the trending video.

The man of the hour looked dashing in a two-piece kaftan as he knelt on one kneel to propose to the woman of his love.

Watch the beautiful video below;

Ghanaian gospel musician Joe Mettle has commented on the proposal video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Joe Mettle stated:

Congratulations

mzdru_ stated:

Ayyyyyyy sis!! Omg, I’m so happy for you!!!! Congratulations

anthonyshaw___ stated:

I don’t know who will publish the band of your marriage in church, but I know it will be a good one; let’s go

Trendyrail stated:

It's about to be MAGICAL HEY GOD, Thank you

irish_beauty_empire stated:

Congratulations sis❤️❤️❤️

Slaybyzara stated:

Congratulations Audz!!!!

Josephsteinofficial stated:

Congratulations

julzabz stated:

Congratulations Audrey ❤️❤️❤️

Unabright stated:

Congratulations Audrey❤️.Just seeing this, congratulations lovely

_kuukuah stated:

Congratulations, mama ❤️!!!! Please, I want to be the flower girl

Source: YEN.com.gh