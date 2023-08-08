Ghanaian entrepreneur Queenie Kessie has revealed she inspired by her mother to start a clothing brand

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the laboratory assistant disclosed she had to fund her fashion brand with money from her agency

The artist manager advice her followers to adapt to changing trends and innovate to stand out

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Ghanaian entrepreneur Queenie Kessie was inspired to fashion brand after watching her mother design and sew for her clients.

The 30-year-old reveals in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh that her mother allowed her to design outfits for her top customers.

Zionfelix and Queenie Kessie rock Zillionaire Avenue suits. Photo credit: @zionfelix

Source: Instagram

Born and raised in Belgium, Queenie Kessie has a background in Chemistry and graduated as a laboratory assistant.

The determined entrepreneur worked effortlessly to pursue courses in therapeutic consulting, business success coaching, NLP coaching, and technology sales while taking up jobs in her field.

Queenie Kessie talks about funding her business

Passion alone is not enough to start a business. The forward-thinker started an agency where she managed Ghanaian models and musicians to support her fashion brand.

Starting my fashion brand, ZILLIONAIRE was quite challenging. It required significant capital investment, and I funded it partly from my EMAS Agency business.

I opened a shop in Mechelen, where I live, but I faced the challenge of being in a smaller city than larger cities like Antwerp or Brussels. However, I managed to work with talented designers from Ghana and my mom and designers from Turkey.

Queenie Kessie talks about her target market

The fashion industry can be considered oversaturated to some extent, but Queenie is not only creating unique clothes; she is selling the message of hope and perseverance to people who dare to dream big.

My target market consists of people who dare to dream and believe their current situation does not define their future. They must be willing to work hard to achieve their goals.

While my brand is named ZILLIONAIRE, it's not about materialism but the value and influence individuals can bring to their generation. The focus is on working hard and making a positive impact.

Queenie Kessie shares the inspiration behind her brand name

A brand reflects the company's core values. Queenie Kessie and her team did an amazing job choosing a name that makes every client feels unique and wealthy.

The name "ZILLIONAIRE" was chosen because it represents a limitless mindset. Unlike "millionaire," "billionaire," or "trillionaire," "zillionaire" conveys that there are no limits to what one can achieve with determination, hard work, and a positive mindset. This unique name has resonated with my customers and influenced sales positively.

Queenie Kessie reveals the inspiration behind her designs

Aside from learning from her mother, a talented fashion designer, Queenie Kessie is influenced by her cultural heritage and surroundings to create unique designs to beat the competition.

Various sources inspire my designs, including art, culture, nature, and everyday life. I draw inspiration from Ghanaian and Belgian culture, incorporating diverse elements into my designs.

I focus on blending aesthetics, functionality, and a touch of individuality for bags, suits, jackets, and sunglasses.

Queenie Kessie shares her thoughts on penetrating the Ghanaian market

As a Ghanaian living in Belgium, Queenie Kessie occasionally visits her homeland and explores business opportunities.

While some Ghanaians may complain about the prices, others understand the value and quality of my products. Some even consider my prices reasonable for the level of craftsmanship and materials used.

I aim to balance providing quality products and exploring options for an affordable collection without compromising quality.

Queenie Kessie shares some nuggets of wisdom with her followers

Queenie Kessie has received several awards and nominations, which include: - Africa's Under 40 CEO's Awards, Ghanaians in Belgium Excellence Award, Honorary Doctorate: Degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Business Administration - Creative Achievers & Entrepreneurs Festival and Global Youth Arts and Entrepreneurs Festival. She shares these words of wisdom with her followers.

Believe in yourself and your dreams; confidence is key to success. - Embrace challenges as opportunities for growth and learning. - Stay true to your passion and creative vision.

Understand your target market thoroughly and tailor your products accordingly. - Provide high-quality products and value to your customers.

Adapt to changing trends and innovate to stand out in the market. - Manage your finances wisely and budget effectively.

Prioritize excellent customer service to build loyal customers. - Build a strong brand identity and use effective marketing strategies. - Stay patient, persevere, and never stop learning and improving.

