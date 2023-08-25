A gorgeous Ghanaian woman looked unrecognisable in stunning makeup at her daughter's lavish wedding ceremony

The bride's mother turned heads with her exquisite kente dress and matching fascinator in a viral video

Some social media users have commended the makeup artist for his impressive work

The beautiful mother of a wealthy Ghanaian bride has left social media stunned with her makeup transformation.

The gorgeous woman wore a simple white African print dress for her makeup session before her daughter's wedding.

Mother of Ghanaian bride slays in flawless makeup and kente. Photo credit: @barima_makeup_artistry.

Ghanaian male makeup artist shared a step-by-step process of applying makeup in an Instagram video that has generated a lot of comments.

The bride's mother wore a long, lustrous frontal hairstyle with well-laid baby hair before changing into a green beaded kente dress for the ceremony.

She looked splendid in a stylish green fascinator while rocking black sunglasses to match her look. The fashionista accessorised her look with an adinkra-symbol customised necklace and gold bracelets as she smiled for the cameras.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on the bride's mother's gorgeous makeup look for the lavish wedding

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Mooie.Nkus stated:

Wow, I know her from Agric Nzema. She is looking

obaa21 stated:

Good job done

_maabenaa_ stated:

Ey total change ooo

rosy_rose.3 stated:

If you don’t make me up for my wedding, I ain’t doing it!!!

akosuahbecks52021 stated:

See transformation Oh my gosh my makeup bestie ❤️❤️❤️

_osei_asibey stated:

When you love what you do. This is unusual ❤️❤️❤️

Abenaohenegyan stated:

Great transformation Well done ✅

Maamekwa stated:

beautiful mummy

vickysap_afia stated:

Eeeiiii this man. I love your work. Whaaaaaaaaast

Edemaasamoah stated:

Ehiii, what a transformation

adwoa_kyerewaa_ stated:

Beautiful

