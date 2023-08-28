Three beautiful ladies from Bono East, North East and Oti Region were evicted from the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful Competition

The seasonal judges opted to sponsor the business of some contestants after their excellent presentation and unique business model

The sixteen contestants looked elegant in stylish corporate outfits and hairstyles for the entrepreneurial episode

The dream of becoming the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful Queen became an impossible quest for Bono East's Ohemaa, North East's Wunie and Oti region's Olila after seven weeks of grooming and making new friends with other contestants.

These phenomenal young ladies were evicted after failing to impress their judges and placing last on the voting calendars.

It was a sad moment for the judges Janet Mills and Dzigbordi Kwaku, who had to save their favourite contestants among the last five.

Naa Ayeley wins star performer for the week

Greater Accra's Naa Ayeley, who won the star performer for the week, spoke about her app, "FEMTECH-Solutions".

An innovative technology company dedicated to addressing the health challenges women encounter at every stage of their lives.

Amoanimaa wins most eloquent for the week

Ahafo Region's Amoanimaa won the most eloquent award. She pitched her “Market on Wheels business, which introduces a convenient one-stop-shop for all your grocery needs on wheels.

Afriyie wins Best Costume award

Eastern region's Afriyie looked stunning in her African print dress, making her the most fashionable contestant for the evening. She explained her business in-depth, "Pretty O'clock," an innovative app linking hairstylists and clients.

