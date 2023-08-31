Bono East representative for the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, Ohemaa, was among the fashionable ladies' house

The style influencer has shown off her bare face after her eviction from the prestigious pageant on August 27, 2023

Ohemaa previously competed in the Miss Hot Legs competition but failed to take home the crown and other prizes

The Bono East representative at the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful, Ohemaa, continues to turn heads with her stunning looks after her eviction from the pageantry on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Bono East's Ohemaa shows off her tattoo after eviction. Photo credit: @ohemaa_gmb_23

The eloquent and talented beauty goddess and two other contestants from the North East and Oti regions were evicted due to poor performances and votes.

The style influencer looked gorgeous in a simple floral print African print dress while confidently flaunting her smooth skin with makeup.

In the viral video, Ohemaa wore classy long African braids by Silver Hairs and smiled beautifully for the cameras.

Watch the video below;

Bono East Representative Ohemaa rocks a thigh-high dress

Beauty queen Ohemaa flaunted her cleavage in a blue thigh-high wrap dress and coloured hairstyle.

Bono East Representative Ohemaa dazzles in a black gown

Ghanaian fashionista Ohemaa stole the spotlight at the event with her sleeveless black gown and floor-sweeping braids.

She wore smooth makeup, red eye shadows, and bold red lipstick for the red carpet-event.

Some social media users have commented on Ohemaa's no-makeup video after she was evicted from the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Mercy. Sharp stated:

Ohemaa was a potential winner, I personally think overconfidence killed the vision

Kwadwoblogger stated:

But they were saying her grammar something as3 )mo ne brofo ny3 bi I once watched it on Facebook and the comments hmm

steph4gh stated:

In Ghana, u are automatically labeled as beautiful if u are light-skinned. Awesome

vivian. ayitey stated:

eiiii already in Kumasi airport? Her mama fufu is spoiling la Good luck to her endeavours

Lila. wavy_ stated:

She was one of the prettiest What happened? Guess beauty isn’t enough ‍♀️

Kwadwoblogger stated:

@the_adonisfamily Woboa, let’s be real, girl, no performance, ny3

Watch the snippet of Ohemaa's first performance

