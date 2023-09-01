Ghanaian musician Gyakie looked captivating in a denim-on-denim outfit for her energetic performance in Germany

The 23-year-old wowed the audience with her impeccable dance moves at the 2023 Hype Festival

Some social media users have commented on Gyakie's ensemble and stunning hairstyle

Ghanaian musician Jackline Acheampong, popularly called Gyakie, continues to set new records as she performs stylishly at sold-out concerts outside the country.

The talented daughter of the veteran musician Nana Acheampong has stepped out her fashion sense after releasing her hit single, Forever.

Ghanaian musician Gyakie looks stunning in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @gyakie

Source: Instagram

Gyakie, 23, wore a billowing-sleeve denim top and denim jumpsuit while keeping the crowd engaged with her energetic dance moves.

Song Bird, as she is affectionately called by her fans, wore a classy and short bob hairstyle and mild makeup for her performance. Gyakie accessorised her look with black sunglasses as she modelled in trendy sneakers.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian musician Gyakie shows skin as she rocks a crop top

Ghanaian musician looked fabulous in a blue striped long-sleeve top and jeans styled with black boots. Gyakie wore a long black straight hair and blue bucket hat to complete her look.

Ghanaian musician slays in a one-hand ruched dress

The award-winning Gyakie turned heads in a sassy one-hand dress accentuating her curves.

Some social media users have commented on Gyakie elegant's denim outfits

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

lo_.viaa stated:

The drip is very necessary ‍❤️

nanajordan__ stated:

Allow!!! The girl is DOING IT

oluwasegun_watson stated:

It's like something is running down, down, down below❤️❤️ I love you momma

aboagye_onyx stated:

U always on heat .... Put GHANA on the map

Iamhadizatu stated:

Our Gh Barbie

Thegreatceediz stated:

Queen with the energy ❤️

mybwoyfriend_mbf stated:

You’ll go higher bird song❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

brownnasty627 stated:

You are always the best

shelter_blaze stated:

I like it when you dance o

Ra.allennn stated:

Indeed a Queen who can !‍♀️

Sznmarley stated:

Ah like your style

Stillboga stated:

Wow, I like your swag

Ghanaian Musician Gyakie Slays Decently In Oversized Outfits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Gyakie, who delighted music fans with her performance but disappointed fashion enthusiasts with her appearance.

At her birthday concert, Gyakie performed in a maternity-inspired outfit at La Palm Royal Hotel.

Mr. Drew, Samini, and Sista Afia, among other notable musicians, were present to support the gifted and diligent artist.

Gyakie Looks Sporty In Knee-Level Colored Braids And GH¢14,000 Louis Vuitton Sneakers In Portugal

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Gyakie, who has improved her sense of style as she slays in designer outfits.

The 23-year-old has developed a strong brand with the help of her creative glam team while on her world tour.

Her daring makeup choices and fresh styles have drawn criticism from certain social media users.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh