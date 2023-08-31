West Ham United player Mohammed Kudus and Ghanaian musician Chayuta look perfect together in this photo

The professional footballer never disappoints with his elegant black outfits for private and public events

The talented young musician looked effortlessly chic in her designer outfits and long African braids

Ghanaian musician Chayuta, known in private life as Layla Mpho Mokoena, has shared a beautiful photo of herself and West Ham player Mohammed Kudus on Instagram.

The 19-year-old female fashionista, who released her first single in 2021 titled Solo, looked splendid in a white lace crop top and black pants styled with a black sequin jacket.

Chayuta looked stunning in long black African braids and mild makeup while rocking cross-shaped earrings and different sets of fashionable rings.

As they stepped out, Mohammed Kudus donned a black long-sleeve shirt and matching trousers.

Check out the photos below;

Chayuta looks sassy in a daring outfit for her performance at the Soho band

The young musician, Chayuta, who has an incredible fashion sense, flaunted her skin as she wore a red crop top and black pants.

Chayuta turns heads in sassy swimwear

The gorgeous female artist Chayuta looked fabulous in a two-piece swimwear and African braids while enjoying her holiday in Mauritius.

Chayuta shares video of her new single

The young musician Chayuta looked fabulous in a black dress as she jammed to her new single titled Tonight.

West Ham United player Mohammed Kudus has reacted to Chayuta's post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

kudus_mohammed:

✨✨✨

markphilips486 stated:

Keep shining, girl

Asirifimusik stated:

Nice shot! ❤️

dreamboy_sye1 stated:

Queen forever, we ruling soon ❤️❤️

zeena_admina stated:

Chayuta, your songs are always fireee

chrisnunies_gh stated:

The skin is skinning

ravenstudios_gh stated:

Crushing right about now

Benboatengofficial stated:

Beautiful songstress

one_gee_music stated:

Nice song keep it lit

cephas_empire stated:

Beautiful

dreamboy_sye1 stated:

My queen forever ❤️❤️

markphilips486 stated:

Wow, and adorable

styleupclothing.2 stated:

Cutie

ayamkukusonntw stated:

Long time ❤️❤️❤️❤️

