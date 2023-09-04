Kwartemaa from the Bono Region took the Best Performer award for the week 8 episode with her unique storytelling skills

The young beauty queen got applause from the judges and audience after her stunning performance

Some social media users have praised the organisers of the pageant for awarding Kwartemaa with the prestigious title for the night

Ghana's Most Beautiful representative for the Bono Region, Kwartemaa, thrilled the audience and judges with her in-depth presentation on the silent Fontomfrom dance and shared insights into traditional Bono songs.

Kwartemaa from the Bono Region looks stunning in traditional outfits. Photo credit: @tv3

Source: Instagram

One of people's favourites, Kwartemaa, looked regal in a kente ensemble and native sandals for her engaging and educative performance.

The season judges and guest judge, Rex Omar, they were mutually agreed to confer on her the top performer award for week eight after she consistently and diligently proved to be the best among all sixteen contestants since the beginning of this year's show.

Check out the photo below;

Some social media users have commented on Kwartemaa's exceptional performance video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

akua_gela stated:

Our pride

_mrmiles_ stated:

My girl ❤️❤️ a blessed child, is a blessed child.

abyna_fosua stated:

The QUEEN in all her GLORY… pride of BONO LAND

patricia_aryee_ stated:

She deserves it we love her

_jhustynah_ stated:

Well deserved Keep it girl ❤️

Keziah. nelson stated:

Well done, darling. Team Naa Ayeley loves you ❤️❤️

officialroyal_dagaati stated:

Well deserved ❤️

adomah_sophia stated:

Go for Gold queen Bonoman let support her to win❤️

giftyblack29 stated:

Congratulations baby girl

aliceboateng98 stated:

Your queen, our queen, their queen❤️❤️

maxwellampaabengkyeremeh stated:

Mek) bono

Watch the video below;

Kwartemaa Exceeds Expectations, Talks About Rites Of Widowhood

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kwartemaa, a candidate for Ghana's Most Beautiful, who won over Ghanaians with her dependability and compelling storytelling abilities.

The Bono Regional Representative spoke about widowhood and its importance to communities.

Despite not winning the award, several social media users praised Kwartemaa's performance and said she was the standout act.

