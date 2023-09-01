Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton's younger sister has turned heads with her birthday photos

The melanin beauty and medical doctor looked gorgeous in a blue custom-made African print dress and braids hairstyle

Ghanaian media personality Sokoo Hemaa and others have commented on Dr Adelaide's beautiful photos

Ghanaian medical doctor Adelaide Boateng-Okyere looked flamboyant in a dazzling African print dress for her birthday.

The younger sister of Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton looked exquisite in a custom-made dress crafted from high-quality tulle fabric.

Diana Hamilton and her sisters look elegant in matching outfits. Photo credit: @dianahamilton

Source: Instagram

The blue dress features a round neckline with short, pointed sleeves covered in a beautiful wax print. The pleated bodice is fitted along the waist and falls into a flowy maxi-length skirt partially covered in the wax print.

This stylish masterpiece from the DH by Diana Hamilton clothing brand also features a beaded trim.

Dr Adelaide, a mother of three adorable children, looked splendid in a black African braid hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian gospel musician Celestine Donkor has commented on Diana Hamilton's sister's birthday outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Celestinedonkormusic stated:

This dh drip is dripping, I love it. Happy Earth Day to her

maa_antwiwaa stated:

Happy birthday to you, Aunty Adelaide.. God bless you ❤️❤️❤️

naalois_kollection stated:

Happy birthday to her. More wins

Sokoohemaaofficial stated:

Happy birthday to you, Dr

maabenaa_piesie_papabi stated:

Happy birthday, sis❤️

Anniecielto stated:

Happy Birthday to her. May her new age be blessed ❤️

akosua_boye stated:

Happy Earthday age gracefully ❤️

eph_raimz stated:

The swag is a family distin! Happy Birthday to the Doc.

mawukomayorkumador stated:

Happy birthday amazing soul ♥️❤️♥️

Source: YEN.com.gh