Lil Win: Kumawood Actor Grinds Adu Sarfowah At Coa Orange Friday In Cape Coast: "Stop Disrespecting Your Wife"
- Ghanaian celebrities Lil Win and Adu Sarfowaa are trending after their exceptional performance at COA Orange Friday street jams
- Kumawood actor Lil Win never disappoints with his unique stagecraft and fashionable costumes at events
- One of the most highly respected married men in Ghana, Lil Win, met the expectations of his dance moves at the program
Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly called Lil Win, was among the top performers at the COA Orange Friday and street jams event in Cape Coast.
The owner of Great Mind International School made a grand entry as he rocked a stylish chequered three-piece outfit and afro wig for his stellar performance.
Lil Win styled his looks with long black boots while dancing vigorously as the crowd cheered him on the viral video.
Lil Win grinds Adu Sarfowaa on stage at COA Orange Friday event
Ghanaian actor Lil Win and beauty pageant organiser Adu Sarfowaa wowed the audience with their unique performance at the well-attendance event.
Serial entrepreneur Adu Sarfowaa wore an Orange tee shirt, blue shorts and black sneakers for the street jams.
She twerked energetically while happily married man Lil Win held her waist in this video.
Some social media users have commented on Lil Win's performance at COA Orange Friday in Cape Coast
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
_perp. tual stated:
He is doing his side job as a musician
_anojen stated:
Why won't he give birth to 20 children
brave_t.tey stated:
Ghana portable
kwekuspat stated:
This guy paaaa
adwoajoy2 stated:
Cheap feelings Adu Safowaa
waju69 stated:
This must be the Ghana version of the Nigerian Portable
desmond_dsoul stated:
Headmaster paaa
kofi_selassi stated:
Is this our incoming MP?
Karenacquaah stated:
Is that the one about to contest the parliamentary elections? Eiiiii boi
kofiasare_101 stated:
Ei school owner
oboy_cj stated:
Massive weezy
scotty_45108 stated:
And this guy says he wants to turn his life into politics Ego king, oh
I am. Casheous stated:
Next year he will take Grammy and give us
