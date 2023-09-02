Ghanaian celebrities Lil Win and Adu Sarfowaa are trending after their exceptional performance at COA Orange Friday street jams

Kumawood actor Lil Win never disappoints with his unique stagecraft and fashionable costumes at events

One of the most highly respected married men in Ghana, Lil Win, met the expectations of his dance moves at the program

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly called Lil Win, was among the top performers at the COA Orange Friday and street jams event in Cape Coast.

Lil Win and Adu Sarfowaa dance happily at COA Orange Friday in Cape Coast. Photo credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

The owner of Great Mind International School made a grand entry as he rocked a stylish chequered three-piece outfit and afro wig for his stellar performance.

Lil Win styled his looks with long black boots while dancing vigorously as the crowd cheered him on the viral video.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Lil Win grinds Adu Sarfowaa on stage at COA Orange Friday event

Ghanaian actor Lil Win and beauty pageant organiser Adu Sarfowaa wowed the audience with their unique performance at the well-attendance event.

Serial entrepreneur Adu Sarfowaa wore an Orange tee shirt, blue shorts and black sneakers for the street jams.

She twerked energetically while happily married man Lil Win held her waist in this video.

Some social media users have commented on Lil Win's performance at COA Orange Friday in Cape Coast

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

_perp. tual stated:

He is doing his side job as a musician

_anojen stated:

Why won't he give birth to 20 children

brave_t.tey stated:

Ghana portable

kwekuspat stated:

This guy paaaa

adwoajoy2 stated:

Cheap feelings Adu Safowaa

waju69 stated:

This must be the Ghana version of the Nigerian Portable

desmond_dsoul stated:

Headmaster paaa

kofi_selassi stated:

Is this our incoming MP?

Karenacquaah stated:

Is that the one about to contest the parliamentary elections? Eiiiii boi

kofiasare_101 stated:

Ei school owner

oboy_cj stated:

Massive weezy

scotty_45108 stated:

And this guy says he wants to turn his life into politics Ego king, oh

I am. Casheous stated:

Next year he will take Grammy and give us

Ghanaians Blast Lil Win As He Neglects His Wife At Movie Premiere

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Lil Win and his stunning wife, who looked elegant at the Mr. President premiere in Kumasi.

The famous actor followed his wife while he rocked a custom-fitted suit at the public event. Social media users have criticised the well-known actor for treating his wife like a fan in response to the video.

Ghanaians Lash Out At Adu Safowaa For Her Poor Fashion Sense At The 2023 VGMA After Trolling Felicia Osei

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Adu Safowaa, a Ghanaian businesswoman among one of the worst-dressed female celebrities at the 2023 VGMA.

The fashionista, with short hair and a short, form-fitting outfit, attended the red carpet event on May 6, 2023.

The outspoken influencer recently responded to Felicia Osei, a presenter at Onua FM, who examined a star-studded event.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh