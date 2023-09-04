Ghanaian couple Davina Ama Adu-Boamah and Eugene Hagan-Dosoo are trending with their star-studded wedding

Top Ghanaian politicians, including the Vice President and his wife, were spotted at the luxurious event

The bride's mother looked flamboyant in a long-sleeve lace dress and beautiful fascinator to complete her look

The Vice President of Ghana, H.E Mahamudu Bawumia, the Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia, the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare, and Communication Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and other dignitaries looked regal in beautiful outfits for the white wedding ceremony of Eugene and Davina.

Ghanaian couple Davina Ama Adu-Boamah, Eugene Hagan-Dodoo and Samira Bawumia rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @osei_douglas

The groom, Eugene Hagan-Dodoo, is an IT consultant for Chain Homes, a real estate firm, and the bride, Davina Ama Gyamfua Adu-Boamah, is the granddaughter of a former Ghanaian High Commissioner to Sierra Leone.

Ghanaian couple Eugene and Davina rocks black outfits for their pre-wedding photoshoot

The gorgeous bride, Davina, looked fabulous in a long-sleeve kneel-level dress and strappy heels, while the groom turned heads in a black two-piece kaftan for their pre-wedding photoshoot.

Ghanaian bride Davina slays in a pink corseted Kente gown for her plush wedding

Ghanaian bride Davina Ama Adu-Boamah looked magnificent in a pink beaded off-shoulder Kente gown for her viral wedding.

She wore a glamorous side-parted frontal hairstyle and smooth makeup in the beautiful video.

Ghanaian couple Eugene and Davina show off their dance moves

Ghanaian bride Davina Ama Adu-Gyamfi wore a simple short dress with puff sleeves for the wedding reception party.

The happy and wealthy groom looked dapper in a purple three-piece kaftan ensemble and black shoes.

Samira Bawumia, Freda Opare, Sharaf Mahama and other personalities spotted at the wedding

Some top Ghanaian politicians, including H.E Samira Bawumia, wore splendid outfits at the plush wedding ceremony.

The mother of the groom looks ethereal in a green lace dress

The groom's mother won the wedding guests' attention with her classy look and matching headwrap as she hugged all the groomsmen.

Mother of bride trends with her exquisite outfit and fascinator at the white wedding

Ghanaian bride Davina Adu-Boamah's mother stole the spotlight with her long-sleeve lace dress with a cape that she styled with a matching fascinator.

Some social media users have commented on the Ghanaian mother's gorgeous outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

Tinadjbeauty stated:

This will surely be my mum on my wedding day if she was alive

Seysfabrics stated:

This will be me on my daughter’s day❤️

mantebea_nuella stated:

She stole the show

Itsreallylia stated:

Mummy knows she’s that girl

mpetea_hemaa stated:

The Nkrumah pencil people are not here to joke! They are serving looks uninterrupted . Pass me some tea

Anniecielto stated:

Is that hat for me? It is her day too!

Lapstackdivagh stated:

Is that basket with flowers on the head

Vab.__ stated:

The fascinator

solemate_ghana stated:

Aunty Doris on show ✌️

ri_oah stated:

Mummy said it’s also my day ❤️❤️❤️❤️

do_risgold stated:

To God be the glory. His Grace has found me

