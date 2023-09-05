The beautiful daughter of ex-president John Dramani Mahama is a top fashionista who loves to spend on designer bags

Farida Mahama is among the young celebrities who inspire the youth with her splendid outfits and elegant hairstyle

Some social media users have commented on Farida Mahama's latest outfit for a star-studded event

Former President John Dramani Mahama's pretty daughter, Farida Mahama, is one of the stylish political daughters with a high fashion sense.

The young style influencer never disappoints with her looks each time she steps out. In a trending photo, Farida Mahama looked stunning in a puff-sleeved lace dress that accentuated her curves.

Ex-president John Mahama and Farida Mahama rock classy outfits. Photo credit: @farida_mahamafanpage

Farida Mahma looked gorgeous in a charming frontal hairstyle and mild makeup that blended with her skin tone.

The fashionista accessorised her look with beautiful gold earrings while posing with her Gold-tone Devotion quilted shoulder bag from Dolce & Gabbana.

The bag is made of textured leather and heart-shaped logo-embossed applique encrusted with decorative elements in cream on the front.

Some social media users have commented on Farida Mahama's stunning looks

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Nancy Baffoe stated:

Stunning ❤️

Lydia Tamakloe stated:

Gorgeous ✌️

Wendy Mawukoenya stated:

Beautiful ❤️

Nana Ohene Ntow stated:

She's strikingly beautiful

Dõn Richie stated:

Gorgeous

Moses Yeng stated:

This girl is beautiful ☺️

Esi Harmonitta Eduah stated:

My beautiful daughter

Ismail Habeeb stated:

God's gift. You can't take it from her.

Grace Ankrah stated:

Resembling my sweet ex-president of Ghana, John Dramani. Beauty and Handsomeness run in the family

Kofi Kwao II stated:

She's beautiful, but what do you mean by us as though we hired you to think for us

Binkpe Binkpe stated:

Ooh see, beauty God is too creative

Citizen Okyeame Kojo Ansah stated:

Observers are worried. # beauty with a taste.

