Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay has caused a stir with her new look and new song titled Every Man Cheats

The award-winning female artiste and style influencer looked gorgeous in a black cleavage-baring ensemble in a new video

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching Wendy Shay's new Instagram video

Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay, known in private life as Wendy Asiamah Addo, has left jaw-dropping with her daring look as she promotes her new song, Every Man Cheats.

Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay looks stunning in dread locs hairstyle. Photo credit: @wendyshayofficial

Source: Instagram

The 27-year-old looked fabulous in black sassy lingerie and matching pants with side press buttons that she intentionally left unbuttoned to show her smooth legs.

Wendy Shay styled her look with a white long-sleeve shirt as she danced to the new banger in the viral video.

The Uber driver hitmaker looked stunning in coloured locs hairstyle and showed off her bare face without makeup.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Wendy Shay's look and new song titled Every Man cheats

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Eric Agyen Kusi stated:

Asoko))+ amapiano =✌️

Blessing Sagoe stated:

The lyrics alone

Alex Meek stated:

Heartbreak is not Good for some people oooo

Djamome Divine stated:

The lyrics

Don Douk Saga stated:

U people are also like us

Crixus Lane stated:

Not every man ooo, but we watch

Felix Kwabena Yeboah stated:

I'm a saint Maabena

Pretty Odell stated:

Queen

Ha LiMa stated:

My own no dey cheat abeg . I trust that soul with my full chest

Protocol Skyy stated:

It is like Wendy Shay is still suffering from a broken heart . Is it time for her to move on and produce better songs?

Tessa Mbuyi Enevoldsen stated:

Not every man. My husband has never cheated

