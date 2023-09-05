The International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation figure pro winner Mary Nyarko Omarley has gone viral with her birthday photos

The fitness coach also known as Mary Got Fit looked flamboyant in a black dress and flawless African braids

Ghanaian media personality Naa Ashorkor and others have commented on Mary Got Fit's birthday photos

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian female bodybuilder Mary Nyarko Omarley popularly called Mary Got Fit has turned heads with her daring birthday ensembles.

Ghanaian female bodybuilder Mary Got Fit slays in stunning dresses. Photo credit: @mary_got_fit

Source: Instagram

The gorgeous woman looked sassy in a black cleavage-baring dress while flauting her thighs in a flirtatious pose.

Mary Got Fit who turned thirty on August 30, 2023 looked fabulous in a blond African braids hairstyle and flawless makeup.

Mary Got Fit looks gorgeous in gold halterneck lace dress

The gym enthusiast and fashionista Mary Got Fit looked splendid in a classy lace dress that accentuated her curves while modelling in a gold high heels.

Mary Got Fit slays in a yellow bodycon dress

Mary Got Fit looked elegant in a yellow deep-plunge deep that accentuated all her curves. She completed her alluring look with black boots for this photoshoot.

Some social media users have commented on Mary Got Fit birthday outfits

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

christy_got_fit_ stated:

Wooooo. It looks like 10/10 minus nothing; add everything . Happy birthday to you, big sis, I'm blessed to have you as a mentor.

Gerardhearst stated:

That might be the hottest thing I’ve ever seen

dswilliams2759 stated:

Now that is what feminine strength looks like. Like a whole goddess among mortals. Go, head girl!!!

Vibianadalove stated:

She's beautiful. I don't see the problem❤️❤️..... You're too grown to be bullying ppl..... She seems unbothered by your negative comments, so‍♀️

te_allday stated:

Lawd, thank you!! Move with power Lioness it’s our Season!! ♌️

icj325287 stated:

Gorgeous from the hair to how that dress looks on U

dodou93 stated:

You look very beautiful and gorgeous; what a beautiful dress

Watch Mary Got Fit's workout video below;

Mary Got Fit Says She Is Told Daily That She Won't Get A Husband Because Of Her Looks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Mary Got Fit, who has revealed that people say she will not have a husband because of her looks.

She looks macho and is too built to have a husband who would adore her and her stature, so they claim. She added that she was pleased with her change and advancement in doing what she enjoys.

Gyakie Looks Sporty In A Billowing Sleeve Top And Denim Jacket To Perform At Sold-Out Concert In Germany

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician Gyakie who dazzled in a denim-on-denim ensemble during her upbeat performance in Germany.

At the 2023 Hype Festival, the 23-year-old stunned the audience with her flawless dance moves. Social media users have praised Gyakie's look and gorgeous hairstyle.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh