Ghanaian bride Nana Achiaa looked radiant in one-hand dresses for her grandiose event over the weekend

The plus-size bride slayed in a Barbie-inspired hairstyle for her engagement and traditional wedding reception

Some social media users have commented on the trending wedding videos and photos posted by the wedding vendors

Ghanaian bride Nana Achiaa who graduated from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, has gone viral with her luxurious wedding.

Ghana's Energy Minister Mattew Opoku Prempeh was among the top dignitaries at the beautiful multi-day ceremonies in the Ashanti Region.

Ghanaian bride Nana Achiaa and her husband rock white outfits. Photo credit: @inno_lens

Ghanaian bride Nana Achiaa slays in a one-hand bridal robe

The wealthy bride Nana Achiaa looked elegant in a cleavage-baring lace bridal robe for her wedding in the Ashanti Region.

She looked alluring in a faultless frontal hairstyle and makeup for her traditional wedding.

Pretty bridesmaids flaunt thighs in revealing outfits

The stunning bridesmaids looked ravishing in thigh-high green corseted dresses to support their friend on her big day. They wore flawless makeup and charming hairstyles in the trending video.

Ghanaian bride Nana Achiaa rocks a cleavage-baring kente dress

The beautiful plus-size flaunted her cleavage in a colourful one-hand kente dress and glamorous hairstyle for the lavish wedding.

Ghanaian bride Nana Achiaa showed off her impeccable dance moves as the adowa dancers ushered her event ground.

The groom wore a matching kente wrap and expensive native sandals to complete his look.

Ghanaian bride dazzles in a turtleneck long-sleeve lace gown

The classy Ghanaian bride Nana Achiaa glowed in a white corseted gown, and the groom wore a white three-piece kaftan with unique embroidery for the traditional wedding reception.

Energy Minister Mattew Opoku Prempeh rocks kaftan at plush wedding

Ghana's Energy Minister Mattew Opoku Prempeh looked dapper in a fashionable kaftan at the luxurious wedding in Kumasi.

