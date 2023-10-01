A beautiful bride and her sister have gone viral on social media as they complimented each other in an emotional video

The bride's younger sister was overly excited as her sister was about to walk down the aisle in a classy ceremony

Some social media users have commented on the emotional video of the bride shedding tears on her wedding day

The younger sister of a beautiful bride made her shed tears on her wedding day as she expressed her profound gratitude to her for taking care of her.

The joyous sister was overly excited that her sister had found the perfect man to make her happy after sacrificing to ensure all her needs were met.

In the emotional video shared by the talented makeup artist Ginika Temple on Instagram, the bride couldn't hold back her tears after hearing all the words of encouragement upon his life.

The fair-skinned sister prayed for her sister ahead of her white wedding, saying;

Before you lack, God has supplied your needs. You see, this marriage has gone before you. We are so proud of you.

Thank you for not just being my sister. Thank you for being my father. Thank you for being my mother. Thank you for being my guide.

Thank you for being my everything. My trophy sister. Have you seen this marriage is going to open doors for you? Yes. All the doors that have been closed behind you are going to be opened.

Some social media users have commented on the video of a bride shedding tears on her wedding day

kimsandy_beautylounge stated:

Even me merely watching and hearing the prayers, I was crying…. I wish I had a big sister that I could lean on

diwura_mua stated:

They might have to change my name to “cry baby” cause water is not far from my eye. So far as there’s a tiny emotional moment, I would wail

Nhcreativ stated:

What if the bride cries during the ceremony? Who will be there to fix her makeup?

Snehkamndayi stated:

I need waterproof makeup

lemuel_yole stated:

I've fallen in love with your page since 2018, I couldn't afford you for my wedding, but I loved every bit and still love every bit of your art. Well done ma'am

Cocothesie stated:

I am just sorry in advance for the makeup artist because tears will be flowing

Ugoochyy stated:

Awwww... Please tag the designer who made this wedding gown. We want to tell him/her/ it/them something. .

