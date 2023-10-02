The organisers of Ghana's Most Beautiful organised a dinner party for the top five contestants ahead of the finale on October 8, 2023

The beautiful hosts of the show and the contestants looked flamboyant in elegant African print dresses

Some social media users have commented on the stunning photos of their favourite contestants, expressing their gratitude to their fanbase for their support

The top five contestants competing for the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner title looked fabulous in African print dresses as they dined together for the last time ahead of the finale.

Ghana's Most Beautiful contestants, Kwartemaa, Selorm and Naa Ayeley, look gorgeous in African print dresses. Photo credit: @tv3

Ghanaian media personalities and show hosts Anita Akuffo and Shirley Emma Tibilla popularly called Cookie Tee, donned custom-made African print dresses as they spent quality time with the contestants in the lovely video posted by TV3 on Instagram.

Northern Region's Nurah dazzles in a three-quarter-sleeve dress

The Northern Regional representative Nurah slayed in a stunning long-sleeved dress designed with black lace.

Nurah looked splendid in flawless makeup and a beautiful turban that matched the design of her outfit.

Volta Regional representative Selorm rocks an off-shoulder outfit

The former Keta SHS graduate Selorm looked radiant in an off-shoulder African print dress and an alluring hairstyle for the photoshoot.

Greater Accra Regional Representative Naa Ayeley stuns in a sleeveless African print dress

The former Face of Legon, Naa Ayeley Hammond, looked impeccable in a colourful, sleeveless African print dress and gold drop earrings.

The University of Ghana graduate smiled beautifully for the camera while rocking a long, curly hairstyle.

Bono Regional Representative Kwartemaa slays in an off-shoulder dress

Recently, Kwartemaa revealed that she went for auditions five times before finally being selected to represent her region. She stepped out in an ensemble designed with African print fabric for the dinner party.

Upper East Regional representative Aduanige looks classy in a puff-sleeved African print dress.

Aduanige opted for a corporate-inspired African print dress and well-styled bob hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

Some social media users have commented on the gorgeous looks of the top 5 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestants

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

_Juliet. Selassie stated:

Selorm is just effortlessly beautiful!

coco_eddie7 stated:

GMB 2023 winner Selorm Magdalene Gadah

iamqweenie_ stated:

The queen herself ❤️❤️

Its.Princilaaa_ stated:

Queen Selorm

ann_april_rubben stated:

Our Beautiful Queen

Royalbabysuzzy stated:

Selorm, I wish you all the best next week ❤️❤️❤️

_itsreallyfafs stated:

Queen Already ❤️ Shine Volta pride

ritakeli_ stated:

A Queen and more our Winner for the Season. Neho❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍

Ashonrickle stated:

❤️❤️ she is a beautiful queen. Let’s all continue to support her

i_am_xorlali stated:

Mama yakagb3❤️❤️ please let's keep voting ooohhh

Keziahadabunu stated:

You are indeed a queen

Selorm Makes It To The Finale After Winning Star Performer Award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Selorm, the Volta Region Representative at the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful, who won the Star Performer award at the last eviction show.

Selorm was automatically placed in the top five, giving her a chance to participate in the championship round.

Selorm has received social media praise for representing her region well and winning over the judges with her impressive performances.

Gloria Sarfo And Naa Ashorkor React After Afriyie's Unforeseen Eviction

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress and CEO of Glow City Gloria Sarfo, who reacted after Afriyie's eviction from Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant.

Afriyie revealed her plans to instruct Ghanaians interested in learning cosmetics and hairstyling in an interview with Naa Askorkor on TV3. Afriyie claimed she hadn't anticipated being evicted so quickly.

