The beautiful ex-girlfriend of top businessman Ohene Phara is celebrating her birthday with gorgeous photos

The gorgeous beauty entrepreneur wore a white ensemble and expensive hairstyle to complete her look

2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Oheneba Esi and other social media users have commented on Serwaa Prikel's birthday photos

Ghanaian businesswoman Serwaa Akoto, the chief executive officer of Prikels Hair Limited, has taken over Instagram with her birthday photos.

The famous fashionista wore an all-white outfit for her glamorous birthday shoot while posing in different angles.

CEO of Prikels Hair Limited, Serwaa Prikels, looked elegant in a white outfit for her birthday shoot. Photo credit: @serwaaprikels.

Source: Instagram

Serwaa Prikels looked charming in a side-parted coiled hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulder while rocking heavy makeup with much emphasis on her eyebrows.

The beauty influencer accessorised the stylish beaded blazer and white pants with Van Cleef bracelets and expensive earrings.

Check out the photos below:

Serwaa Prikels flaunts her thighs

The gorgeous friend of GHOne TV presenter Serwaa Amihere flaunted her cleavage in a thigh-high dress as she posed in front of her Range Rover.

She wore a side-parted blond hairstyle and heavy makeup while slaying in stylish sunglasses to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Businessman leaves Serwaa Prikels to marry another

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ohene Phara and Awurama, a newlywed couple, whose footage from their opulent ceremony surfaced online.

Ohene Pharma has been accused of leaving Serwah Prikels, the CEO of Prikels Hair, to marry another curvy woman.

Ohene Phara dated Serwah for eleven years and had a child with her before being married to Awurama.

Source: YEN.com.gh