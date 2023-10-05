Award-winning TV personality Delay has caused a significant stir with her skintight out in a new Instagram video

The chief executive officer of Delay Foods looked charming in an expensive hairstyle and makeup

Some social media users have commented on Delay's trending video focused on her backside

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay, has turned heads with her recent Instagram video.

Deloris Frimpong Manso rocks classy dresses. Photo credit: @delayghana

The host of the Delay Show looked exquisite in a two-piece cotton ensemble that accentuated her curves.

The executive producer for Kasa No Ye More talk show looked elegant in a blunt cut centre-parted hairstyle and mild makeup.

Watch the video below;

Delay looks gorgeous with makeup

Ghanaian businesswoman Delay looked sporty in a sports bra and white high-waist pants styled with white sneakers.

Delay showed off her no-make-up face while rocking black sunglasses and a stylish black cap in this photo.

Some social media users have commented on Delay's stunning look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Mrs_peckers stated:

The natural curve is curving ankasa. Obiaa boaaa✌️

Akua_rossy stated:

3tuo na abodam saa nu

Fordjour_patricia stated:

The only absolute backside remaining in Ghanaian celebrities is delays own

Ohiani__stubborn__proud stated:

3to borrdoorrr s3 Abidjan sardine

Daboakye stated:

Delay, with all due respect, what do you intend to achieve with this video?

Archiosbee_ stated:

My Baby Looking Spicy and Sassy for me &! I can’t wait to Touch Down.

Iamcaleb14 stated:

Hmm, I am enjoying what I am seeing

Dansowah_8729 stated:

The background sound hit different

Ohemaashada_boutique stated:

P3ky33333 like that!

