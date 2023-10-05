The CEO of Special Ice, Dr Ofori Sarpong, looked regal in a colourful kente ensemble for his daughter's wedding.

Ghanaian bride Mandy Ofori Sarpong looked ethereal in a stylish kente gown and frontal hairstyle for the plush wedding.

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, Adjetey Anang, Kennedy Adjapong, and other top personalities were present at the event

Ghanaian lawyer and daughter of Ghanaian business mogul Dr. Ofori Sarpong has gone viral with her stunning kente gown for her traditional wedding.

Dr Ofori Sarpong's Daughter weds in a stunning ceremony. Photo credit: @ghhyper

Ghanaian bride Mandy Ofori Sarpong looked classy in a sleeveless and colourful kente gown with lace overlay for the star-studded event.

The gorgeous bride wore a long frontal curly hairstyle braided neatly at her back while slaying in flawless makeup.

Dr. Ofori Sarpong's daughter and husband pray together

The lovely couple, Mandy Ofori Sarpong and her handsome husband, rocking beautiful kente outfits, prayed before exchanging wedding rings at their traditional ceremony.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Mandy Ofori Sarpong's elegant kente gown

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

bl.essing3765 stated:

The bride looks so simple and very happy❤️

taggor1 stated:

The bride looks simple and classy while the maids have plenty of make-up as if they were sponsored by Azar paint

yummy_sidechick stated:

Dad and daughter bond ❤️ simple and classy

Jenniferefyaadjei stated:

Simple

the_amaasamani stated:

Simplicity, and she looks amazing ❤️

chary_brave stated:

The way she hugged her dad awwwn

Millyblinksmilly stated:

Her friends plenty ooo If u are rich u go get plenty friends

___trueeee stated:

Rich people are always simple. Love it. Rich people never overdo it

god_fearer21747 stated:

Simple and beautiful

