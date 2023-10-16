The Deputy Executive Director at the National Service Secretariat, Gifty Oware-Mensah, has posted a video of her customised made-in-Ghana watch

The Exco executive has praised the CEO of Warrior King Watches, Patrick Amofah, for his creativity and innovative designs

Warrior King Watches is noted for creating quality leather watches that celebrate the rich Ghanaian through their unique designs

Deputy Executive Director at the National Service Secretariat, Gifty Oware-Mensah, has posted a video of her latest luxury Ghanaian-made gold watch on social media.

The chief executive officer of Berry Ladies Football Club looks fabulous in elegant outfits while rocking a customised Warrior King Watch.

Deputy NSS director Gifty Oware-Mensah looks elegant in these photos. Photo credit: @afiaoware

Renowned for their flawless fusion of originality and craftsmanship, Warrior King Watches has left a lasting impression on the luxury watch market.

Gifty Oware-Mensah unboxed a custom-made 18K solid gold watch, demonstrating the craftsman's unwavering dedication to creativity and artistry.

In honouring the team's sportsmanship attitude, this remarkable watch also signifies a momentous occasion in Mrs Gifty Oware-Mensah's second wedding anniversary. It is decorated with the 3D emblem of Berry Ladies FC.

The 18K solid gold watch is this masterpiece's central component. Mrs. Mensah's name and the elaborate 3D insignia of Berry Ladies FC are prominently displayed on its dial, showcasing an attention to detail that elevates the piece above essential use and into the realm of art.

It physically represents the ardour and commitment that Berry Ladies FC and their owners stand for.

The Swiss V8 movements' accuracy and customisation make this opulent watch stand out.

It is more than just a clock; Mrs Mensah's custom work of art captures her essence. The sapphire crystal enhances clarity and durability and represents an unrelenting dedication to quality.

It seamlessly combines elegance and resilience, boasting an excellent water resistance rating of 165 feet.

Interestingly, the collector's box comes with four different crocodile skin leather straps that add to the luxury of the item and give adaptability.

With the help of these bands, Mrs Oware-Mensah may customise her watch to fit different settings, giving it even more individuality.

An authenticity certificate attests to the 18K solid gold watch's genuineness and ensures its validity in the watch to enhance its exclusivity further.

This certificate demonstrates the unwavering dedication of Warrior King Watches to excellence and craftsmanship.

Gifty Oware-Mensah responded with immediate warmth and emotion after receiving this custom watch.

She said, Wow! and conveyed how proud she was to wear a Warrior King watch, seeing it as more than simply a clock and a representation of her Ghanaian culture because it featured Ghana's Black Star Gate, a historical marker, behind the dial. Now, when I say I am Ghanaian, I am not just Ghanaian by birth," she said gracefully. Even the clothes I wear show that I am from Ghana

This statement expresses her deep conviction in the artistry of Ghanaian watchmaking and her pride in her Ghanaian origin.

Her exquisite Ghanaian watch reflects the pulse of a country that wears its history with pride and is a monument to the union of tradition, innovation and meticulous attention to detail.

