Nigerian actress Nancy Isime stole the hearts of many Ghanaians and captured the attention of many Nigerians as she looked regal in a custom Asante traditional attire at the 8th EMY Africa Awards.

Nancy Isime at the 8th EMY Africa Awards. Image Credit: @nancyisimeofficial

Source: Instagram

The 2023 edition of the Exclusive Men of The Year (EMY Africa) Awards was held in Ghana on October 14, 2023, at the Grand Arena, International Conference Centre.

As the event host, Nigerian actress Nancy Isime turned many heads with her traditional Ghanaian kente originating from the Ashanti Region and her gold and bead ensembles.

Her kente was styled into a sleeveless bralette. She paired it with a fitted mini-skirt that accentuated her curves. Her hair was short and dyed blonde.

Nancy Isime's makeup was flawless. To accessorise her look, she held a gold staff in her hand as she posed beautifully in photos and flaunted her beauty in a video.

Photos and a video of Nancy Isime slaying in traditional Ghanaian attire at the 2023 edition of the Emy Africa Awards.

Fans react to Nancy Isime looking ethereal in kente

Many of Nancy Isime's fellow actors and actresses in Nigeria and her fans in Ghana were awed by her outstanding beauty as she rocked kente at the 8th EMY Africa Awards.

hildabaci said:

Beautiful ❤️

peace.jsaint.ogbaji said:

That's right my queen

giselaamponsah said:

telling my kids this was Yaa Asantewaa

big_teddypapithegreat said:

Time to change wallpaper again ❤️

officialemmanuell said:

Nancy how do u do it so effortlessly? Like.. The beauty is beautying and the host is hostifying

nancities_ said:

Category is Golden so pretty

simplechommy said:

So beautiful ❤️. Host with the most.

babygirl.doyin said:

Effortlessly gorgeous

Fans complain about Nana Ama McBrown's heavy makeup

YEN.com.gh, in another EMY Africa Awards-related story, reported that many fans were unhappy with actress Nana Ama McBrown's heavy makeup she wore to the event.

The Empress slayed in a blue corset gown styled with gold pieces she wore over the dress in order to give her a bold fashion statement.

They advised her to reduce the amount of products used, while others were of the view that she looked gorgeous for the awards show.

